Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — October 16-18, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Thursday, October 16
There are 86 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as Homer-Center takes on Cambria Heights in a highly-ranked test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, October 16 You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sharon (5-3) vs Titusville (1-7), 7:00 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Peters Township vs Baldwin. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Tucker County (4-2) vs Southern (2-4), 6:30 PM
Northern (3-3) vs Mountain Ridge (2-4), 6:30 PM
Parkersburg South (2-4) vs Morgantown (5-2), 7:00 PM
Fairmont Senior (4-1) vs Elkins (4-2), 7:00 PM
Buckhannon-Upshur (1-5) vs East Fairmont (2-5), 7:00 PM
Bridgeport (7-0) vs Preston (1-4), 7:00 PM
Frazier (5-3) vs Greensburg Central Catholic (4-4), 7:00 PM
Purchase Line (2-6) vs Portage (2-6), 7:00 PM
Redbank Valley (4-4) vs Keystone (4-4), 7:00 PM
Chartiers-Houston (5-3) vs Cornell (5-3), 7:00 PM
Conemaugh Township (4-4) vs Northern Cambria (3-4), 7:00 PM
Northgate (1-7) vs Rochester (0-7), 7:00 PM
Saegertown (4-4) vs Cochranton (2-4), 7:00 PM
Fort Cherry (8-0) vs Shenango (3-5), 7:00 PM
Jeannette (5-3) vs Springdale (0-6), 7:00 PM
South Side (7-1) vs Laurel (7-0), 7:00 PM
West Shamokin (0-8) vs Conemaugh Valley (0-8), 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-4) vs Shady Side Academy (3-5), 7:00 PM
Carmichaels (2-5) vs West Greene (1-7), 7:00 PM
Penns Manor (3-4) vs United Valley (5-3), 7:00 PM
Kane (6-2) vs Moniteau (2-6), 7:00 PM
Wilmington Area (6-2) vs Sharpsville (1-7), 7:00 PM
Sto-Rox (1-7) vs South Allegheny (8-0), 7:00 PM
Trinity (4-3) vs Laurel Highlands (2-6), 7:00 PM
River Valley (7-1) vs Marion Center (8-0), 7:00 PM
Steel Valley (4-3) vs Ligonier Valley (1-7), 7:00 PM
New Brighton (5-3) vs Western Beaver (6-1), 7:00 PM
Seton LaSalle (6-1) vs Keystone Oaks (4-4), 7:00 PM
Karns City (6-2) vs Punxsutawney (8-0), 7:00 PM
Freedom Area (4-4) vs Mohawk Area (3-5), 7:00 PM
Ellwood City (4-4) vs Union Area (0-6), 7:00 PM
Charleroi (1-7) vs Waynesburg Central (3-4), 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-7) vs Cambridge Springs (5-3), 7:00 PM
Burgettstown (1-6) vs Serra Catholic (1-7), 7:00 PM
Brentwood (3-5) vs Leechburg (5-2), 7:00 PM
Bishop Canevin (4-2) vs Monessen (5-3), 7:00 PM
Bethlehem Center (2-5) vs California (7-1), 7:00 PM
Bentworth (6-2) vs Mapletown (0-8), 7:00 PM
Avella (6-2) vs Jefferson-Morgan (6-1), 7:00 PM
McGuffey (0-8) vs Highlands (5-3), 7:00 PM
Slippery Rock (3-5) vs Hickory (6-1), 7:00 PM
Yough (2-6) vs Greensburg Salem (2-6), 7:00 PM
Central Cambria (3-5) vs Somerset (2-6), 7:00 PM
Carlynton (1-7) vs Washington (7-1), 7:00 PM
Homer-Center (6-2) vs Cambria Heights (7-1), 7:00 PM
Berlin Brothersvalley (3-4) vs North Star (3-5), 7:00 PM
West Mifflin (2-6) vs Knoch (0-8), 7:00 PM
Beaver Falls (4-4) vs Riverside (3-3), 7:00 PM
Apollo Ridge (5-3) vs South Park (4-4), 7:00 PM
McKeesport (6-2) vs Indiana (3-5), 7:00 PM
Hampton (4-4) vs Mars (6-2), 7:00 PM
Franklin (0-8) vs Oil City (7-1), 7:00 PM
Kiski Area (5-3) vs Plum (3-5), 7:00 PM
North Allegheny (7-1) vs Pine-Richland (6-1), 7:00 PM
North Hills (2-6) vs Penn Hills (3-5), 7:00 PM
Upper St. Clair (6-2) vs Moon Area (5-3), 7:00 PM
Elizabeth Forward (7-1) vs Southmoreland (8-0), 7:00 PM
East Allegheny (1-7) vs Freeport (5-3), 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (5-3) vs Derry (4-4), 7:00 PM
Deer Lakes (2-6) vs Valley (0-7), 7:00 PM
Gateway (1-7) vs Greater Latrobe (2-6), 7:00 PM
Conneaut (6-2) vs Grove City (4-3), 7:00 PM
Franklin Regional (1-7) vs Woodland Hills (6-2), 7:00 PM
Central Valley (4-4) vs Hopewell (6-2), 7:00 PM
Shaler Area (2-6) vs Fox Chapel (2-6), 7:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson (6-2) vs Chartiers Valley (6-2), 7:00 PM
Burrell (4-4) vs Imani Christian Academy (7-1), 7:00 PM
Blackhawk (3-5) vs West Allegheny (4-4), 7:00 PM
Beaver (4-4) vs Quaker Valley (3-5), 7:00 PM
Avonworth (8-0) vs North Catholic (7-1), 7:00 PM
Uniontown (2-6) vs Connellsville (1-6), 7:00 PM
Ringgold (4-4) vs Belle Vernon (2-6), 7:00 PM
New Castle (6-2) vs Ambridge (1-7), 7:00 PM
Bethel Park (4-3) vs South Fayette (5-3), 7:00 PM
Peters Township (7-0) vs Baldwin (0-7), 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (6-1) vs Seneca Valley (3-5), 7:00 PM
Albert Gallatin (8-0) vs Brownsville (0-4), 7:00 PM
Armstrong (3-5) vs Penn-Trafford (7-1), 7:00 PM
Montour (5-3) vs Aliquippa (5-2), 7:00 PM
Canon-McMillan (3-5) vs Norwin (5-2), 7:00 PM
Wheeling Park (5-2) vs Butler (6-2), 7:00 PM
Spring Mills (4-2) vs University (5-2), 7:30 PM
River View (3-3) vs Clay-Battelle (5-1), 7:30 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, October 18. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Clairton (7-1) vs Riverview (3-4), 12:00 PM
Neshannock (5-2) vs Summit Academy (1-7), 7:00 PM
