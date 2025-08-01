Quarterbacks to watch in 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season
The start of the Pennsylvania high school football season is only a few weeks away, and High School On SI has a list of quarterbacks to keep an eye on for the upcoming season.
The following athletes are in alphabetical order by last name.
Top Quarterbacks to Watch in 2025 Pennsylvania High School Football Season
Semaj Beals, Sr., Roman Catholic
Beals has passed for 5,472 yards during his three years at Roman Catholic. Last season, Beals threw for a career-high 36 yards and was only intercepted three times.
Beals has committed to play at Akron.
Matt Bondar, Sr., Notre Dame Green Pond
Bondar burst onto the scene as a junior. He passed for 4,079 yards.
Bondar threw for 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Noel Campbell, Jr., Bonner-Prendergast
Bonner-Prendergast earned the school's first ever PIAA title in Class 4A last season. Campbell played an important role in the win.
Campbell passed for 2,679 yards as a sophomore. He tossed 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
Peyton Falzone, Sr., Nazareth
Falzone threw for 2,135 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Blue Eagles. He also ran for 697 yards and eight touchdowns.
Falzone, a four-star recruit, has committed to Auburn.
Brooklyn Nace, Sr., Central York
Nace, an Old Dominion recruit, passed for 2,333 yards last season. He threw for 28 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Colton Sams, Jr., Southern Lehigh
Sams helped lead the Rams to the PIAA Class 4A semifinals for the first time in school history as a sophomore. He spent most of his season rewriting the school's record book for passing.
Sams passed for 2,999 yards, which broke a school record set by Blake Levengood in 2015.
Gavin Sidwar, Sr., La Salle College
Sidwar had a big junior season for the Explorers. he threw for 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Sidwar completed around 70 percent of his passes. Sidwar has committed to play collegiately at Missouri.
Brady Shomper, Sr., Williams Valley
Shomper didn't slow down last season. Opposing defenses had to be on their toes with Shomper under center. Shomper passed for 2,413 yards and 35 touchdowns.
On the ground, Shomper was effective at finding space to operate. He had four 100-yard games on the ground and finished with 1,124 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns.
Matt Sieg, Sr., Fort Cherry
Sieg will play on the defensive side of the ball in college, but he's been an excellent two-way player for the Rangers. Fort Cherry is the two-time defending WPIAL Class A champion. The Rangers reached the PIAA semifinals last season before bowing out to Port Allegany.
Sieg received the Willie Thrower Award for the best quarterback in Western Pennsylvania last season. Sieg earned the award after becoming the first player in WPIAL history to run and pass for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.
Xavier Stearn, Sr., Germantown Academy
Stearn threw for 2,290 yards and 31 touchdowns during his junior season.
The Rutgers recruit has 4,516 career passing yards and is 1,657 yards short of breaking the Inter-Academic League career passing record set by William Penn Charter quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky.
Aaron "Oobi" Strader, Jr., Pine-Richland
Strader made a large leap between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Strader passed for 1,755 yards last season throwing for 20 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Pine-Richland beat Peters Township to win the WPIAL Class 5A title last season. The Rams reached the PIAA semifinals before bowing out to Bishop McDevitt. Pine-Richland returns plenty of talent and will be among the favorites to make a deep playoff run.
Strader also rushed for 385 yards and scored four times.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo
