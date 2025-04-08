Penn State commit Matt Sieg, a Fort Cherry junior quarterback, earns 5th annual Willie Thrower Award
Fort Cherry junior quarterback Matt Sieg continues to stack trophies. The Penn State football commit was recently awarded the fifth annual Willie Thrower Award for his performance during the 2024 season. The award is voted on and given to the best quarterback in southwestern Pennsylvania.
The other finalists were Peters Township’s Nolan DiLucia, Bethel Park’s Tanner Pfeuffer, North Catholic’s Joe Felitsky and Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Jy’Aire Walls.
The award is voted on by a panel made up of all the coaches from the WPIAL’s 17 football conferences and the Pittsburgh City League in addition to 20 media members who cover the league regularly.
Why Sieg?
Sieg has been a major reason the Rangers have ruled Class 1A in the WPIAL during the past two seasons. Fort Cherry won the program’s first-ever district title in 2023 and defended its crown this past season by beating Clairton in the championship game.
During the past season, Sieg became the first player in the WPIAL’s 117-year history to run and pass for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.
Sieg has passed for 4,231 yards and 51 touchdowns during his career thus far. He also has rushed for 6,211 yards and scored 104 times.
The only title that has eluded Sieg has been a state crown. Fort Cherry lost in the 2023 PIAA final to District 3's Steelton-Highspire and was upended by District 9 champion Port Allegany in the semifinals last season.
With Sieg returning, Fort Cherry will be expecting another run at the top.
Who was Willie Thrower?
Thrower was a trailblazer who is honored with a statue outside of Valley High School, which is part of the New Kesington-Arnold School District. While playing for New Kesington, Thrower led the RedRaiders to WPIALtitles in 1946 and 1947.
Thrower became the first Black quarterback in Big Ten history while playing at Michigan State. He was on the 1952 Spartans’ squad that finished 9-0 and was voted national champion by the Associated Press and Coaches’ polls.
Thrower played in one game for the Bears, completing 3 of his 8 passes for 27 yards and also threw an interception.
Winners don’t have to be seniors
If Sieg wins again following his senior season, he would be the second player to win the award twice.Former Amstrong standout Cadin Olsen, who went on to play at the University of Pennsylvania, won in 2021 and 2022.
Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer won the inaugural award in 2020, while Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Payton Wehner earned the trophy for 2023.
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo