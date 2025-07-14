Split Eligibility Ruling for Bishop McCort Football Transfers Sparks Controversy in Pennsylvania
Split Decision Follows Nine-Hour Hearing
According to a report by the Tribune Democrat in Johnstown, PA, the PIAA District 6 Committee, in collaboration with a regional committee composed of District 5 and 6 representatives, delivered a split eligibility ruling on six student-athletes who transferred to Bishop McCort Catholic High School, after a nearly 10-hour hearing last week.
Three football players were declared eligible, while three others were ruled ineligible for the 2025 season, including highly recruited prospects from Greater Johnstown and Windber Area.
McCort to Appeal Ineligible Rulings
Bishop McCort principal and head football coach Tom Smith, alongside attorney Art McQuillan, confirmed the school will appeal the rulings that declared Zymir Reed, Julius Reed, and Dominick Chippie ineligible for football.
McQuillan argued there was no substantiated evidence of recruiting and called the decisions against the Reeds and Chippie “irresponsible.”
Read the entire story at Tridem.com
District 6 delivers split eligibility decision on McCort football transfers from Greater Johnstown, Windber