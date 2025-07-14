High School

Split Eligibility Ruling for Bishop McCort Football Transfers Sparks Controversy in Pennsylvania

Three players ruled eligible, three declared ineligible at Bishop McCort in a contentious hearing centered around recruiting allegations and transfer rules

Gary Adornato

Bishop McCort football earned a split decision in a case revolving around the eligibility of six transfers, three of which have been ruled ineligible for the 2025 season. The school plans to appeal that decision.
Split Decision Follows Nine-Hour Hearing

According to a report by the Tribune Democrat in Johnstown, PA, the PIAA District 6 Committee, in collaboration with a regional committee composed of District 5 and 6 representatives, delivered a split eligibility ruling on six student-athletes who transferred to Bishop McCort Catholic High School, after a nearly 10-hour hearing last week.

Three football players were declared eligible, while three others were ruled ineligible for the 2025 season, including highly recruited prospects from Greater Johnstown and Windber Area.

McCort to Appeal Ineligible Rulings

Bishop McCort principal and head football coach Tom Smith, alongside attorney Art McQuillan, confirmed the school will appeal the rulings that declared Zymir Reed, Julius Reed, and Dominick Chippie ineligible for football.

McQuillan argued there was no substantiated evidence of recruiting and called the decisions against the Reeds and Chippie “irresponsible.”

Gary Adornato
