Star Guard Josh Pratt Wins Waiver, Cleared for Lincoln Park Basketball Postseason
Josh Pratt was granted his waiver to play in the postseason for the Lincoln Park boys basketball team in the coming season. The Aliquippa transfer will be walking into a different scenario than the program he just left.
Pratt, a senior, will be hoping to help the Leopards rebound from a season where they finished 2-20 overall and 0-12 in WPIAL Class 5A-Section 4 play. Lincoln Park’s stumble last season was a surprise, though many people expected struggles with a young roster.
The Leopards have won seven district crowns -- in various classifications -- between 2012 and 2024. Pratt played for Lincoln Park as a freshman.
Why was there an eligibility issue?
The PIAA has a rule that any athlete who transfers after their 10th grade season is automatically ineligible for the postseason for one year. This rule was first put into place in 2018 to try and help maintain competitive balance among the schools.
Athletes are able to apply for a hardship waiver to waive the one-year ban. The topic has been a hot issue in the Pittsburgh area this offseason. Penn State commit Khalil Taylor transferred from Seton LaSalle to Pine-Richland and is awaiting word on if his request to play in the postseason will be granted.
If Taylor can play in the postseason for the Rams, if would provide a spark to an already deep lineup. Pratt winning his case shows that players have an opportunity to earn eligibility.
Pratt comes back to Lincoln Park
Pratt was chosen as the Class 3A state player of the year last season. He helped Aliquippa reach the WPIAL championship game, where the Quips were upended by South Allegheny. The Quips marched through the state playoffs to the semifinals, where they ran into the Gladiators again.
Aliquippa was bounced out by South Allegheny in a game Pratt missed due to an injury he suffered in practice.
Pratt averaged 22.2 points and 3.2 assists per game last season. Pratt was also named the Class 2A player of the year in 2023 and has scored 1,155 career points.
During Pratt’s sophomore season, Aliquippa won the WPIAL and PIAA titles.
Choices, Choices
Pratt has a number of Division I offers. He has received interest from Drexel, Columbia, Hofstra, Robert Morris and Northeastern.
Pratt transferred back to Lincoln Park with his brother, Jeremiah. The duo will hope to help revive the Leopards reputation.
Lincoln Park last won the WPIAL in 2024. The Leopards beat Hampton in the Class 4A final, 66-51.