Successful Pennsylvania Head Football Coach Steps Down After Parent, Player Issues
A Pennsylvania high school football team will see a third consecutive district championship without its head coach.
Stephen Sedesse, who led Williams Valley High School to back-to-back District 11 Class AA championships, has resigned following issues with parents, players and a lack of support from the school’s administration.
Sedesse’s decision was confirmed by Williams Valley athletic director Ben Ancheff with T-102 Sports Now. Ancheff also serves as an assistant on the coaching staff.
During his two-plus years as head coach of the Vikings, Sedesse compiled a record of 28-6. He is a former quarterback and assistant coach with Williams Valley, replacing Tim Savage at the start of the 2023 season.
That year, the Vikings went 10-3, falling to Dunmore in the opening round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs. Last year, Williams Valley was 12-2 overall, losing to Riverside in the playoffs.
After winning its first five games of the season, Williams Valley fell to Schuylkill Haven, 43-29. They rebounded with a 35-14 victory over Panther Valley.
Williams Valley One of State's Top Teams in Class 2A
The Vikings are ranked eighth in Class 2A in the latest High School on SI Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings.
In the report by T-102 Sports Now, issues between the coaches and parents grew out of a decision by the coaching staff to suspend two players for the first half of the game vs. Panther Valley.
Sedesse, and his father, defensive coordinator Mike Sedesse, were suspended for two games for extending the suspensions of the previously mentioned players longer than they had been told. Mike Sedesse also resigned from his position on the coaching staff.
Coach Reveals Reason in Letter
In a letter obtained by T-102 Sports Now, Sedesse notes that “When I took this role, it was with hopes of changing a culture and helping in the pursuit of building student-athletes. When you lose the ability to discipline and hold members of your team accountable, the ship will sink. That is where my decision is based.
“We are 28-6 as a staff and after 28 wins I never had a parent attack me. After the six losses I had a parent or multiple parents threaten my job and livelihood. Each time nothing was done or handled, each time it happened again and again, like clockwork. As a 29-year-old head coach, when you have no support, you can’t make it work.”
Ancheff is expected to take over as interim head coach with Williams Valley set to play Marian this week. They conclude the regular season against Shenandoah Valley and Pine Grove.