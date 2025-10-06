High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025

Check out the latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 6, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Cathedral Prep vs Erie High
Scenes from Cathedral Prep vs Erie High / GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:

PIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Line Mountain (7-0)

2. Belmont Charter (6-0)

3. Port Allegany (7-0)

4. Fort Cherry (7-0)

5. Clairton (6-1)

6. Bishop Canevin (4-1)

7. Laurel (6-0)

8. Westinghouse (5-1)

9. California (6-1)

10. Lackawanna Trail (5-1)

11. Jefferson-Morgan (6-0)

12. Homer-Center (5-2)

13. Leechburg (5-1)

14. Meyersdale (6-1)

15. South Side (6-1)

16. Montgomery (6-1)

17. Bishop Guilfoyle (4-1)

18. Marian Catholic (5-1)

19. Greenville (6-1)

20. Reynolds (6-1)

21. Neshannock (5-1)

22. Tri-Valley (5-2)

23. Avella (6-1)

24. Muncy (4-2)

25. Windber (4-2)

View full Class 1A rankings

PIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Schuylkill Haven (7-0)

2. Richland (6-0)

3. Marion Center (7-0)

4. River Valley (6-1)

5. South Allegheny (7-0)

6. Bishop McCort (6-0)

7. Cambria Heights (6-1)

8. Williams Valley (6-1)

9. Warrior Run (6-1)

10. Western Beaver (6-0)

11. Mt. Union (6-0)

12. Southern Columbia Area (6-1)

13. Pen Argyl (5-0)

14. Karns City (5-2)

15. Seton LaSalle (5-1)

16. Palisades (5-2)

17. Troy (6-1)

18. Bloomsburg (6-1)

19. Lansdale Catholic (5-1)

20. Farrell (4-2)

21. Lakeland (5-2)

22. Everett (6-1)

23. Apollo Ridge (5-2)

24. West Catholic (4-1)

25. Washington (6-1)

View full Class 2A rankings

PIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Avonworth (7-0)

2. Berwick (7-0)

3. Northwestern Lehigh (7-0)

4. Notre Dame-Green Pond (5-0)

5. Imani Christian Academy (6-1)

6. Wyoming Area (6-1)

7. Hickory (6-1)

8. Southmoreland (7-0)

9. Forest Hills (6-1)

10. Brockway (6-2)

11. Hopewell (5-2)

12. North East (5-0)

13. Mifflinburg (5-2)

14. North Catholic (6-1)

15. Montoursville (6-1)

16. Oil City (6-1)

17. Penn Cambria (6-1)

18. John Bartram (4-1)

19. Elizabeth Forward (6-1)

20. Berks Catholic (5-2)

21. Huntingdon (5-1)

22. North Schuylkill (4-3)

23. Neumann-Goretti (4-2)

24. Trinity (5-2)

25. Big Spring (5-2)

View full Class 3A rankings

PIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Punxsutawney (7-0)

2. Southern Lehigh (7-0)

3. Susquehanna Township (6-0)

4. North Pocono (7-0)

5. West York Area (7-0)

6. Wyomissing (6-0)

7. Bethlehem Catholic (5-1)

8. Pope John Paul II (6-1)

9. Twin Valley (7-0)

10. General McLane (6-1)

11. Mars (6-1)

12. Albert Gallatin (7-0)

13. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (5-1)

14. New Castle (6-1)

15. West Perry (6-1)

16. Bishop Shanahan (6-1)

17. Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1)

18. Jersey Shore (5-2)

19. McKeesport (5-2)

20. Edison/Fareira (6-0)

21. Athens (6-1)

22. Cardinal O'Hara (5-2)

23. Blue Mountain (4-3)

24. Chartiers Valley (6-1)

25. Shikellamy (5-2)

View full Class 4A rankings

PIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Hollidaysburg (7-0)

2. Peters Township (6-0)

3. Roman Catholic (4-2)

4. Chester (7-0)

5. New Oxford (7-0)

6. Conestoga Valley (7-0)

7. Springfield (6-0)

8. Warwick (6-1)

9. Solanco (6-1)

10. Exeter Township (7-0)

11. DuBois (4-2)

12. Penn-Trafford (6-1)

13. Bayard Rustin (5-2)

14. Pittston (6-1)

15. Shippensburg (5-1)

16. Whitehall (6-1)

17. Mechanicsburg (6-1)

18. Aliquippa (4-2)

19. Pine-Richland (5-1)

20. Strath Haven (6-1)

21. Woodland Hills (5-2)

22. Muhlenberg (6-1)

23. Upper St. Clair (5-2)

24. East (5-2)

25. Bishop McDevitt (5-2)

View full Class 5A rankings

PIAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. La Salle College (5-1)

2. Coatesville (6-0)

3. Central York (7-0)

4. Central Catholic (6-1)

5. Easton (7-0)

6. Parkland (6-0)

7. Harrisburg (7-0)

8. Nazareth (5-1)

9. Downingtown West (5-2)

10. Pennridge (7-0)

11. North Allegheny (6-1)

12. State College (6-1)

13. North Penn (5-2)

14. Souderton (6-1)

15. Wilson (6-1)

16. St. Joseph's Prep (2-4)

17. Imhotep Charter (4-3)

18. Owen J. Roberts (6-1)

19. Central Bucks West (5-2)

20. Ridley (5-1)

21. Butler (5-2)

22. Neshaminy (5-2)

23. Liberty (5-2)

24. Boyertown (4-2)

25. Norwin (5-2)

View full Class 6A rankings

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Pennsylvania