Pennsylvania High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
PIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Line Mountain (7-0)
2. Belmont Charter (6-0)
3. Port Allegany (7-0)
4. Fort Cherry (7-0)
5. Clairton (6-1)
6. Bishop Canevin (4-1)
7. Laurel (6-0)
8. Westinghouse (5-1)
9. California (6-1)
10. Lackawanna Trail (5-1)
11. Jefferson-Morgan (6-0)
12. Homer-Center (5-2)
13. Leechburg (5-1)
14. Meyersdale (6-1)
15. South Side (6-1)
16. Montgomery (6-1)
17. Bishop Guilfoyle (4-1)
18. Marian Catholic (5-1)
19. Greenville (6-1)
20. Reynolds (6-1)
21. Neshannock (5-1)
22. Tri-Valley (5-2)
23. Avella (6-1)
24. Muncy (4-2)
25. Windber (4-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Schuylkill Haven (7-0)
2. Richland (6-0)
3. Marion Center (7-0)
4. River Valley (6-1)
5. South Allegheny (7-0)
6. Bishop McCort (6-0)
7. Cambria Heights (6-1)
8. Williams Valley (6-1)
9. Warrior Run (6-1)
10. Western Beaver (6-0)
11. Mt. Union (6-0)
12. Southern Columbia Area (6-1)
13. Pen Argyl (5-0)
14. Karns City (5-2)
15. Seton LaSalle (5-1)
16. Palisades (5-2)
17. Troy (6-1)
18. Bloomsburg (6-1)
19. Lansdale Catholic (5-1)
20. Farrell (4-2)
21. Lakeland (5-2)
22. Everett (6-1)
23. Apollo Ridge (5-2)
24. West Catholic (4-1)
25. Washington (6-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Avonworth (7-0)
2. Berwick (7-0)
3. Northwestern Lehigh (7-0)
4. Notre Dame-Green Pond (5-0)
5. Imani Christian Academy (6-1)
6. Wyoming Area (6-1)
7. Hickory (6-1)
8. Southmoreland (7-0)
9. Forest Hills (6-1)
10. Brockway (6-2)
11. Hopewell (5-2)
12. North East (5-0)
13. Mifflinburg (5-2)
14. North Catholic (6-1)
15. Montoursville (6-1)
16. Oil City (6-1)
17. Penn Cambria (6-1)
18. John Bartram (4-1)
19. Elizabeth Forward (6-1)
20. Berks Catholic (5-2)
21. Huntingdon (5-1)
22. North Schuylkill (4-3)
23. Neumann-Goretti (4-2)
24. Trinity (5-2)
25. Big Spring (5-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Punxsutawney (7-0)
2. Southern Lehigh (7-0)
3. Susquehanna Township (6-0)
4. North Pocono (7-0)
5. West York Area (7-0)
6. Wyomissing (6-0)
7. Bethlehem Catholic (5-1)
8. Pope John Paul II (6-1)
9. Twin Valley (7-0)
10. General McLane (6-1)
11. Mars (6-1)
12. Albert Gallatin (7-0)
13. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (5-1)
14. New Castle (6-1)
15. West Perry (6-1)
16. Bishop Shanahan (6-1)
17. Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1)
18. Jersey Shore (5-2)
19. McKeesport (5-2)
20. Edison/Fareira (6-0)
21. Athens (6-1)
22. Cardinal O'Hara (5-2)
23. Blue Mountain (4-3)
24. Chartiers Valley (6-1)
25. Shikellamy (5-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Hollidaysburg (7-0)
2. Peters Township (6-0)
3. Roman Catholic (4-2)
4. Chester (7-0)
5. New Oxford (7-0)
6. Conestoga Valley (7-0)
7. Springfield (6-0)
8. Warwick (6-1)
9. Solanco (6-1)
10. Exeter Township (7-0)
11. DuBois (4-2)
12. Penn-Trafford (6-1)
13. Bayard Rustin (5-2)
14. Pittston (6-1)
15. Shippensburg (5-1)
16. Whitehall (6-1)
17. Mechanicsburg (6-1)
18. Aliquippa (4-2)
19. Pine-Richland (5-1)
20. Strath Haven (6-1)
21. Woodland Hills (5-2)
22. Muhlenberg (6-1)
23. Upper St. Clair (5-2)
24. East (5-2)
25. Bishop McDevitt (5-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. La Salle College (5-1)
2. Coatesville (6-0)
3. Central York (7-0)
4. Central Catholic (6-1)
5. Easton (7-0)
6. Parkland (6-0)
7. Harrisburg (7-0)
8. Nazareth (5-1)
9. Downingtown West (5-2)
10. Pennridge (7-0)
11. North Allegheny (6-1)
12. State College (6-1)
13. North Penn (5-2)
14. Souderton (6-1)
15. Wilson (6-1)
16. St. Joseph's Prep (2-4)
17. Imhotep Charter (4-3)
18. Owen J. Roberts (6-1)
19. Central Bucks West (5-2)
20. Ridley (5-1)
21. Butler (5-2)
22. Neshaminy (5-2)
23. Liberty (5-2)
24. Boyertown (4-2)
25. Norwin (5-2)