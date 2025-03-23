Top 10 boys lacrosse teams across the nation: #1 falls in overtime
Spring is finally here, meaning that boys' lacrosse seasons nationwide are officially underway. As we get into the heart of each team schedule, we can take a look at how the top 10 nationally ranked teams according to USA Lacrosse have been doing so far.
While some teams have yet to play, and others have more than a few games under their belt, we have already had some intersing endings. Recently, No. 1 Malvern Prep (PA) fell in overtime to No. 5 Calvert Hall (MD) on a game-winning shot from Jackson Mitchell.
With this upset as well as others, we can officially break down each team according to the week two rankings.
USA LACROSSE WEEK 2 NATIONAL RANKINGS
#1 Malvern Prep (Pa) (3-1)
Malvern Prep came into their latest game against Calvert Hall undefeated to start the season. They ended up losing 12-11 in overtime, which makes it interesting to see where they will be placed for next week's ranking.
#2 St. Anthonys (Ny.) (1-0)
St. Anthonys currently holds a 1-0 record after taking down Culver Academy 9-7 in their first game of the season. They keep it underway with 3 games in the next 9 days and their fifth of the season against Malvern.
#3 Loomis Chaffee (Conn.) (0-0)
The Pelicans of Loomis Chaffee have yet to play a regular season game yet this season, but will begin with a tough one against Malvern. They rose two spots in the national ranking in just one week without playing, hopefully, they live up to expectations.
#4 Archbishop Spalding (Md.) (4-0)
Led by Flagler commit Cooper Johnson, the Cavalier started their season red-hot with four straight wins. They climbed three spots since the previous week and will look to continue to do the same.
#5 Calvert Hall (Md.) (4-0)
This time last week the Cardinals would've not been even mentioned in the top ten, but after three consecutive wins against good schools, they rank number five now.
#6 Culver Academy (Ind.) (6-1)
Right now the Eagles' only loss came in their third game of the season against St. Anthony's. An extremely talented offensive team, they have scored 9 goals or more in every win.
#7 Lawrenceville (Nj.) (3-1)
Lawrenceville has been extremely good so far this season, with wins at 20-5, 22-7, and 10-1. Their one loss was against Calvert Hall 6-7 in the first game of the season.
#8 Belmont Hill (Ma.) (0-0)
Belmont Hill still has yet to play a game but will open their season up on the 26th against Deerfield Academy.
#9 Sailisbury (Conn.) (0-0)
Much like Belmont Hill, Salisbury has yet to begin their season but will on the 26th. Both teams placed in the same spots as the week 1 rankings.
#10 Haverford (Pa.) (4-1)
Haverford had a tough loss against Delbarton School losing 10-8. Despite the loss, they still remain in the same position as last week's rankings.
The season is still in its early stages, so don't be surprised if some teams move around by the midpoint of the season.