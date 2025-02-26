Video: Baldwin Girls Basketball Has Winning Basket Waived Off at Buzzer of WPIAL Class 5A Fifth-Place Game
Mary Vargo nearly gave the Baldwin girls basketball team a dramatic victory over a team that beat them by 11 points earlier this season Tuesday night in Harrison City. However, Vargo’s basket was wiped off the board when it was ruled she didn’t get off the shot in time.
Video shot by journalist Annabelle Aquino of The Warrior student newspaper shows that Vargo got the ball out just before the buzzer sounded.
Penn-Trafford rebounded in overtime, picking up a 70-69 win over Baldwin (16-10) during the WPIAL Class 5A fifth-place game. The Warriors (25-1) also beat Baldwin 57-46 during the regular season at home.
Both teams will still qualify for the state playoffs. Penn-Trafford will play the second place team out of District 3 on Saturday, March 8. The Highlanders will have to play either the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) champion or District 10 champion.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo