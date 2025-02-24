Vote: Who Should Be The Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Which Pennsylvania high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anberlyn Petrecca pf Bishop Guilfoyle.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Chase Karenbauer, Grove City wrestling
Karenbauer continued to build on his outstanding season at 107 pounds. He beat Union City’s Van Ward by a technical fall to improve to 41-0 on the season and win the District 10 championship.
Nico Fanella, Indiana wrestling
Fanella prevented Latobe’s Luke Willochell from becoming a four-time WPIAL champion. Fanella won the 133-pound championship Saturday at Canon-McMillan by picking up a 7-5 win. Fanella has a school record 144
Brandt Harer, Montgomery wrestling
Harer is 50-0 this season and claimed the District 4 Class AA wrestling crown at 139 pounds with a tech fall victory. Harer is a defending state champion who has committed to Rutgers.
Tahir Parkins, Nazareth wrestling
Parkins was named the Most Oustanding Wrestler at the District 11 Class 3A tournament. Parkins became a four-time District 11 champion with a 20-5 tech fall win.
Mikel Jordan, Obama Academy wrestling
Jordan only won a combined 10 matches during his first two seasons. Jordan completed a big turnaround this season by winning the 114-pound weight class at the District 8 AAA championships. He won by tech fall to improve his record to 22-10 on the season and win his first City League crown.
Odessa Kanton, Dallas girls basketball
Kanton scored a game-high 22 points to help Dallas reach the District 2 Class 5A championship game.
Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic girls basketball
Magestro scored 15 points in Kennedy Catholic’s win over Sagertown in the Class 2A District 10 playoffs. Magestro topped 1,000 points for her career.
Karis Thomas, Shady Side Academy girls basketball
Thomas made 9 3-pointers and scored 46 points to help Shady Side Academy earn its spot in the WPIAL championship game with a 69-33 win over Ellwood City. The Bulldogs are 24-0 and will play for the WPIAL Class 3A title this weekend.
Tamia Clark, Upper Dublin girls basketball
Clark scored 18 points to help the Cardinals beat Cheltenham in overtime and reach the District 1 semifinals for the first time since 2021. Clark scored six points in overtime of the 48-42 win.
Shareef Jackson, Roman Catholic boys basketball
Jackson recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help Roman Catholic, the two-time defending champions, reach the Philadelphia Catholic League title game.
Trevor Kovatch, Belle Vernon boys basketball
Kovatch scored 12 of his team-high 17 points to help the Leopards beat Avonworth 57-56 and advance to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game.
Jase Ferguson, Clarion-Limestone boys basketball
Ferguson scored 32 points to help the Lions advance to the Distict 9 Class 2A semifinals with a 63-53 win over Port Allegany. Ferguson also finished with seven steals and four rebounds.
Matt Koehler, Governor Mifflin boys basketball
Koehler scored 16 points to help the 10th-seeded Mustangs upset Mechanicsburg in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A quarterfinals in District 3.
Alex Wodehouse, Governor Mifflin boys diving
Wodehouse, a Penn State recruit, broke his own record at the Dove pool by finishing with 524.5 points to repeat as the District 3 Class 3A champion.
Hannah Ely, Red Land girls diving
Ely, a junior, won the District 3 Class 3A title with a score of 370.40.