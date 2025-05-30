Why Springdale's Talia Brunck Is Traveling 47 Miles for Streetball in the CJ2K League
Playing in the "Concrete Jungle" hasn't changed Talia Brunck's approach to shooting the basketball. The Springdale junior forward said there are times where she plays differently on the outdoor courts.
"It's definitely different," Brunck said. "I feel like in the gym I'm on the floor more. If I fall, it's going to hurt a little bit more than on the gym floor. If the sun is out behind the hoop, it's harder to see."
Brunck opted to challenge herself by playing in the CJ2K League, which is based out of Brighton Township, Beaver County. To get to games at Brady's Run Park, Brunck's dad takes her 46.9 miles one way.
Brunck saw an advertisement for the league on Instagram when she was looking for a place to help her improvement. She missed the tryout window for AAU teams and still wanted to stay active.
"I played AAU two years ago, but decided not to play last year," Brunck said. "Playing varsity was enough for me. I didn't want to play more. I wanted to play again this year to improve anything I can."
What is the CJ2K League?
The CJ2K League is a 5-on-5 streetball league that primarily features players from around the WPIAL. However, the league said that they have had a number of players travel in from all over Western Pennssylvania.
The league responded to a message on X saying that it more than 250 players participating this season. The farthest a player traveled to participate was from Franklin, which is about 75 miles north of Brady's Run Park.
The league is active on social media and posts stats from games. Claudia Ierullo (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) and Mark Carter (Montour) were the two leading scorers for girls and boys' games posted on the league's opening day graphic.
Dynamos hoping to rise
Brunck was part of a Dynamos' team last season that only had two seniors. Springdale made a four-win improvement from the previous season, finishing an 11-12 record, but went 8-6 in Section 1-1A to reach the WPIAL playoffs. The Dynamos were bounced in the first round by Bishop Canevin, 45-12.
Springdale hasn't won a playoff game since 1998 and have lost nine consecutive games in the postseason. Brunck has started 31 games through the first two seasons. She averaged 4.5 points per game as a sophomore.
"I think we learned a lot," Brunck said. "We became a lot closer as a team. Our team was pretty young. We only had two seniors. We are close as a team."
A new perspective
Brunck enjoys playing in the CJ2K League because she's seeing a lot of different players from around the area.
"It was definitely fun," Brunck said. "It was fun having fun and messing around. If you made a mistake, no one was hard on you. As long as you are trying."
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo