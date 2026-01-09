How to Watch: National girls basketball showdown — No. 1 Ontario Christian vs. No. 3 Mitty
They were borderline nightmares for the girls basketball teams at Ontario Christian and Archbishop Mitty in their last two meetings in 2024-25.
Now the Knights (18-0) and Monarchs (11-1), ranked first and third nationally, collide in a dream matchup noon Saturday at Mater Dei High School as part of the Kay Yow Showcase.
The rubber game, featuring up to a dozen future college players, will give the winner an inside track not only for a CIF State but a mythical national championship.
Ontario Christian, at the tail end of a second straight long road trip, did little right in a 59-34 defeat to Mitty in the finals of the 2024 Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Ariz.
HOW TO WATCH
TEAMS: No. 3 Archbishop Mitty (11-1) vs. No. 1 Ontario Christian (18-0)
STREAMING: NFHS | MaxPreps | YouTube
TOP MITTY PLAYERS: 6-2 F McKenna Woliczko (Iowa signee), 5-10 G Devin Cosgriff (Michigan), 5-11 G Emma Cook (UC San Diego), 6-2 C Maliya Hunter, 5-9 G Ze'ni Patterson, 5-7 PG Tee McCarthy
TOP ONTARIO CHRISTIAN PLAYERS: 5-6 G Kaleena Smith, 6-0 F Tatianna Griffin, 6-0 G Chloe Jenkins, 5-10 G Dani Robinson, 5-11 F Skylah Archer.
"I think we underestimated them because we beat them over the summer at Section 7s," Ontario Christian Kaleena Smith said last season heading into the rematch two weeks later at the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase in Concord (Calif.). "They came out and hit us in the mouth (at Nike TOC) and it was a strong hit. And we never fought back."
They did in Concord yet Mitty still led 19-17 late in the first half when Mitty's hardship hit in a big way. Star wing McKenna Woliczko, the then 6-2 junior who was named MVP of the Nike TOC for a second straight year, went down with a torn ACL and meniscus of her right knee, shutting down the loud crowd and the game for more than 10 minutes.
Both teams struggled for the rest of the half and early in the third quarter when Onterior Christian found its footing, winning 61-44 behind 23 points from Smith and a 21-4 to end the game. Smith and Woliczko were teammates during USA Trials camp and Nike Hoop Summit tryouts.
- ONTARIO CHRISTIAN PAYBACK | Woliczko injured at Ionescu Showcase
“I know my first concern wasn’t the game at that point but her health,” Smith said after the game. “She’s a really good person and we bonded as teammates. Even though we’re on opposite sides in high school, you hate to see anyone in pain like that. It was definitely hard to focus after that. But we got there.”
After a year off recupurating from her injury, Woliczko is back and looking at full strength. Now the teams, a year older and stronger, are ready for the rubber game.
Ontario Christian lost 6-4 now sophomore post Sydney Douglas, who transferred to Corona Centennial. But the Knights have added dynamic 5-10 freshman Chloe Jenkins (16.6 points, team-best 12.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.). She might just be the top freshman player in the country.
They already have to the top ranked players in the nation (according to ESPN) from both the 2027 Class in Smith (32.3 ppg, 7.6 apg, 4.8 spg) and Tatianna Griffin (22.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.0 rpg), along with explosive junior guard Dani Robinson (16.6 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.2 spg).
Mitty counters with Iowa-signee Woliczko, who in just 32 minutes of play combined over her two games this season, piled up 40 points (17-for-25 shooting), 28 rebounds and eight assists, West Catholic Athletic League Player of the Year Maliya Hunter, along with college-bound players Devin Cosgriff (Michigan) and Emma Cook (UC San Diego).
Mitty coach Sue Phillips, who has a remarkable 857-144 record and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in April, said the game is of course significant, but ultimately it's just all in preparation for a run at another state championship.
CALIFORNIA RANKINGS | Ontario Christian, Mitty 1-2
She's led the Monarchs to four of them, along with 17 NorCal titles, but Mitty has dropped the last four state Open Division title games, three to Etiwanda and one to Sierra Canyon, which was led by JuJu Watkins.
“Playing quality competition, especially on the road, is extremely important for our growth and development,” Phillips said. “We want to win every game, yet with the emphasis on individual and collective growth. … We will definitely be a different team in March and want to be playing our best come playoff time.”
Woliczko said slowing the Knights down and ball security will be key come Saturday. Both teams play Friday, Mitty against Fairmont Prep (9-8) at the event and Ontario Christian hosts St. Joseph of Lakewood (17-3). Woliczko is expected to be on a minutes restriction on Friday but play most of the game Saturday.
“Obviously Ontario Christian is a great team, well coached with phenomenal players,” Woliczko said. “They really score well in transition and create turnovers, so ball protection and limiting their fastbreak is key.”
“It’s great playing great competition and getting a real feel for what the upcoming months have in store,” Woliczko said. “But in the end, March is when we want to play our best.”