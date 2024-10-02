SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Mid-Atlantic (9/30/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia).
A loss by former SBLive Pennsylvania No. 1 Peters Township sent it tumbling out of the Mid-Atlantic rankings. The big showdown this week is between No. 4 La Salle College and No. 6 St. Joseph’s Prep for Keystone State supremacy. DeMatha enters the rankings after its victory over formerly nationally ranked Washington Massillon (Ohio).
Mid-Atlantic football Top 10
1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 21) (6-0)
2. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (National No. 25) (5-0)
3. Gaffney (S.C.) (4-0)
4. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (6-0)
5. Maury (Norfolk, Va.) (4-0)
6. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) (3-1)
7. Westside (Anderson, S.C.) (4-0)
8. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) (5-0)
9. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (5-0)
10. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (3-1)
Honorable mention: Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Martinsburg (W.Va.), Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.), Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.), Phoebus (Hampton, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App