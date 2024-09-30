Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
Upper St. Clair jumped into the Top 5 in this week's SBLive/SI Pennsylvania Top 25 after upsetting previous No. 1 Peters Township.
And we have a new No. 1 and No. 2, who happen to play each other Friday in the game of the week in Pennsylvania high school football.
Stone Saunders broke the career record for passing TDs last Friday, but his Bishop McDevitt Crusaders struggled to barely beat a winless team, so they took a dip in the rankings heading into Week 7.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA TOP 25
1. La Salle College (6-0)
Last week: 3
La Salle rolled to a 48-0 win at Cardinal O'Hara, and early-season victories over Malvern Prep and Harrisburg have gained weight in recent weeks. The Explorers will need to pass a big test this week to stay at No. 1. Next up: St. Joseph's Prep, Oct. 5
2. St. Joseph's Prep (3-1)
Last week: 4
St. Joseph's Prep opened division play with an easy 42-13 win over Father Judge, with wide receiver Jett Harrison continuing to look nothing like a typical freshman. The Prep has a chance to reclaim the top spot with a win this week. Next up: La Salle College, Oct. 5
3. Pine-Richland (5-0)
Last week: 2
Yes, it's harsh to drop a spot after a 71-0 win over Fox Chapel, but the level of competition sets the top two apart. Next up: Penn Hills, Oct. 4
4. Upper St. Clair (6-0)
Last week: 12
Upper St. Clair posted the upset of the week with a 21-7 win over then-No. 1 Peters Township. Julian Dahlem ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and had a pick-six on defense. Next up: South Fayette, Oct. 4
5. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (4-2)
Last week: 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic takes the spot of the previous No. 5, North Allegheny, after knocking off the Tigers 27-14. Next up: Shaler, Oct. 4
6. Peters Township (5-1)
Last week: 1
Peters Township falls five spots from the top after losing to Upper St. Clair. Next up: Moon, Oct. 4
7. Manheim Township (6-0)
Last week: 6
Manheim Township shut out JP McCaskey 48-0 thanks in part to a huge day from Lex Haberbosch, who had 180 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Next up: Cedar Crest, Oct. 4
8. Malvern Prep (3-2)
Last week: 19
Malvern Prep continued its tough schedule by facing Gonzaga (Washington, DC), dealing the Eagles their first defeat of the season with a 13-7 win. Next up: Episcopal Academy, Oct. 11
9. Imhotep Charter (5-1)
Last week: 9
Syeer Coleman rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to help Imhotep Charter cruise past John Bartram 60-0. Up next: Philadelphia Northeast, Oct. 4
10. Bonner & Prendie (4-0)
Last week: 20
Mick Johnson scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Bonner & Prendie to one of the biggest wins in the state Friday, a 38-20 triumph over fellow ranked opponent Roman Catholic. Next up: Father Judge, Oct. 4
11. Bethel Park (6-0)
Last week: 10
Bethel Park beat Moon in a game even closer than the final score of 45-36 indicated. The Black Hawks scored the go-ahead TD with eight seconds left, then added another with a pick-six on the last play of the game. Next up: Baldwin, Oct. 4
12. Thomas Jefferson (6-0)
Last week: 11
Tyler Eber was the bell cow last week with 39 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 rout of Belle Vernon. Next up: Trinity, Oct. 4
13. North Allegheny (5-1)
Last week: 5
North Allegheny took a tumble down the rankings with its double-digit loss to Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Next up: Mount Lebanon, Oct. 4
14. Harrisburg (5-1)
Last week: 14
The two-headed monster of Messiah Mickens and Nehemiah Ewell combined for 30 carries, 258 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 rout of Carlisle. Next up: Altoona, Oct. 4
15. Parkland (5-1)
Last week: 13
Parkland blew out William Allen 45-0 last Friday and hasn't allowed a touchdown in the past three games. Next up: Dieruff, Oct. 4
16. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (5-1)
Last week: 8
Yes, Bishop McDevitt won, but it was a nervy one against winless Altoona, 28-21. But they got that Stone Saunders record out of the way and can focus on a state title from here on out. Next up: Cumberland Valley, Oct. 4
17. State College (5-1)
Last week: 15
State College hasn't given up more than 14 points in a game this season, with its only loss being 7-6 at the hands of Harrisburg. The Little Lions beat Central Dauphin 24-7 last Friday. Next up: Cedar Cliff, Oct. 4
18. Central York (5-1)
Last week: 16
Tyler Frey's touchdown and two-point conversion lifted Central York to an overtime 28-27 win over previously unbeaten Dallastown. Next up: Northeastern, Oct. 4
19. Aliquippa (3-1)
Last week: 18
Tiqwai Hayes scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and the rout was on in a 62-21 win over New Castle. Next up: West Allegheny, Oct. 4
20. Freedom (6-0)
Last week: 20
Freedom remained unbeaten with a 40-14 win over East Stroudsburg South behind a punishing ground game. Next up: Bethlehem Catholic, Oct. 3
21. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (4-2)
Last week: 17
Roman Catholic falls a little further after its second straight loss, this time to Bonner & Prendie. The Cahillite finish their regular season against the current Top 2 so they could finish the year with a flourish. Next up: Cardinal O'Hara, Oct. 5
22. Downingtown West (6-0)
Last week: 23
Downington West outlasted West Chester Rustin 14-7 in a tense game that saw a scoreless fourth quarter. Next up: Great Valley, Oct. 4
23. Central Clarion (6-0)
Last week: NR
Central Clarion is looking like the favorite for the 2A state title after a 65-0 rout of Karns City, its second straight 60-plus-point win. Next up: Brockway, Oct. 4
24. Springfield Delco (6-0)
Last week: 24
Springfield Delco got out to a fast start and cruised to a 56-6 win over Harriton. Next up: Haverford, Oct. 4
25. McDowell (4-2)
Last week: NR
McDowell knocked off a team ranked in the Ohio Top 25, Villa-Angela St. Joseph, 38-35. Next up: Cathedral Prep, Oct. 4
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.