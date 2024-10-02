SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southeast (9/30/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky).
Our top 10 remained the same as several teams had last week off or were idled by Hurricane Helene roaring through the region.
Southeast football Top 10
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (National No. 3) (4-1)
2. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 6) (6-0)
3. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 9) (6-0)
4. Phenix City (Ala.) Central (National No. 12) (5-0)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (National No. 14) (5-1)
6. Lakeland (Fla.) (National No. 15) (5-0)
7. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (National No. 17) (6-0)
8. Buford (Ga.) (National No. 20) (4-1)
9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (6-0)
10. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (5-0)
Honorable mention: Cocoa (Fla.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Ruston (La.), Saraland (Ala.), Starkville (Miss.), Venice (Fla.)
