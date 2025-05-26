5-star son of NBA star sets Oregon Ducks official visit: Report
Prior to the arrival of head coach Dana Altman in April 2020, the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program registered 20 20-win seasons in its more than 100-year history.
During Altman's tenure, Oregon has won at least 20 games in all 14 of seasons, highlighting a consistent relevancy with five Sweet Sixteen apperances.
Unsurprisingly, the Ducks have recruited at a high level during that clip - both in the high school ranks and in the transfer portal.
So far in the class of 2026, the Ducks' class consists of one player - Reidsville (North Carolina) two-sport star Kendre Harrison, a five-star football tight end and a basketball player flirting with five-star status (No. 41 overall).
But more help is likely to be added into the fold.
According to On3, Oregon is set to host St. John Bosco (California) five-star small forward Tajh Ariza on September 9.
The 6-foot-8, 180-pound athlete is the son of veteran NBA player Trevor Ariza and is rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward.
Interestingly, the top-five players in the country in 2026 all hail from the state of California - Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes, St. John Bosco's Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco's Christian Collins, Ariza and, at No. 5, Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr.
As for Ariza, he holds offers from many of the nation's top programs, including Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, UCLA and others.
Clearly, however, the Ducks are firmly in the mix - and they'll have a chance to impress the elite wing early in the fall.