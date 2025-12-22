Top 25 Oregon Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 22, 2025
Many of the best boys basketball teams in the state are contesting the Capitol City Classic that runs through Tuesday.
Others tuned up for the prestigious Les Schwab Invitational by playing top competition in nonleague games but now taking a few days off with Christmas coming up before the four-day grind at Portland State University.
Parkrose remains atop the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 rankings following this week’s action, with two newcomers — Madras at No. 21 and South Medford at No. 23 — replacing Ridgeview and Benson in the rankings.
1. Parkrose (5-0)
Last week: 1
The Broncos romped to victories over McDaniel and Newberg to win the Newberg Tournament as they now get a week off before opening the Les Schwab Invitational against Nelson.
2. Southridge (6-1)
Last week: 2
The Skyhawks picked up wins over a pair of Top 25 rivals in Lake Oswego and Central Catholic.
3. Tualatin (4-1)
Last week: 4
The Timberwolves are in the semifinals of the Capitol City Classic, where they’ll face Ruston, La., on Monday night.
4. Oregon City (7-0)
Last week: 5
The Pioneers beat a pair of PIL opponents on their home court to prep for a Les Schwab Invitational opener against Southridge the day after Christmas.
5. Central Catholic (2-3)
Last week: 3
The Rams lost their only game of the week, falling by four at Southridge in their final tuneup before the Les Schwab Invitational.
6. Crook County (7-0)
Last week: 7
The Cowboys traveled to Coos Bay and won the South Coast Classic, beating host Marshfield 78-46 in the championship game.
7. Summit (6-0)
Last week: 8
The Storm will play in the Silverton Tournament final against North Eugene after beating Centennial 70-64 in Sunday’s semifinals.
8. Barlow (4-1)
Last week: 9
The Bruins won their only game of the week at Hood River Valley and are off until their Les Schwab opener against Jesuit the day after Christmas.
9. Wilsonville (4-2)
Last week: 6
The Wildcats won their opener against Sprague at the Capitol City Classic before Ruston dropped them into the consolation bracket in the quarterfinals.
10. Jesuit (5-1)
Last week: 12
The Crusaders made the long trip to Grants Pass and won handily, then went into the Christmas break with a 12-point win over Jefferson.
11. Clackamas (4-1)
Last week: 13
The Cavaliers breezed past Corvallis and Canby, but they won’t have an easy task to open the Les Schwab Invitational after Christmas, facing off with nationally ranked Sierra Canyon of California.
12. Lake Oswego (4-2)
Last week: 10
The Lakers split their final two games before the Christmas break, losing by 16 at Southridge before crushing Grants Pass.
13. Nelson (4-2)
Last week: 11
The Hawks lost their opener to West Albany at the Capitol City Classic but remained alive for the consolation championship after disposing of North Salem.
14. Westview (5-1)
Last week: 15
The Wildcats rolled past Cleveland, then won by nine at Gresham to enter Christmas break on a four-game win streak heading into their Les Schwab opener against Roosevelt.
15. North Eugene (8-0)
Last week: 17
The Highlanders will be the unofficial kings of Bend if they beat Summit in the Silverton Tournament final after defeating Mountain View and Caldera in their first two games.
16. West Albany (4-1)
Last week: 18
The Bulldogs won their Capitol City Classic opener against Nelson, then pushed Missouri power Webster Groves in the quarterfinals before falling 89-82.
17. West Linn (4-2)
Last week: 16
The Lions lost their Capitol City Classic opener by four to Sherwood, then bounced back with a 59-56 win over Benson in the consolation bracket.
18. Scappoose (6-1)
Last week: 19
The Indians tackled a pair of road foes, winning at Gladstone (now coached by Oregon high school legend Robert Key) and Banks.
19. Valley Catholic (4-1)
Last week: 20
The Valiants had the week off but will face Tillamook in their final game before Christmas on Monday.
20. Canby (2-1)
Last week: 14
The Cougars lost by 29 at Clackamas in their only game of the week and have a difficult Les Schwab opener against Central Catholic looming.
21. Madras (8-0)
Last week: NR
The White Buffaloes have won all but one of their games by double digits, including a 72-61 win over The Dalles in the Seaside Holiday Classic final.
22. Marshfield (4-2)
Last week: 22
The Pirates reached the final of their South Coast tournament before getting trounced by Crook County.
23. South Medford (6-2)
Last week: NR
The Panthers bounced back from a season-opening loss to Lake Oswego to win six in a row before falling by two to University Prep of Redding, Calif., in the Red Bluff Tournament final.
24. Crater (8-1)
Last week: 24
The Comets lost for the first time by one point to South Medford at the Red Bluff Tournament in Northern California, then beat the host team to finish third.
25. Junction City (6-1)
Last week: 25
The Tigers lost to Ashland in the semifinals of the Christmas Classic hosted by Cascade Christian in Medford, then bounced back to beat Sisters.
Dropped out
21. Ridgeview
23. Benson
Under Consideration
Bend
Cascade Christian
Newport
Portland Christian
Riverside
Sherwood
Sunset
Westside Christian