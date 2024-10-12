Anthony Rogers, Alabama commit, scores touchdown on 4th and very long
Carver (Alabama) star Anthony Rogers is a special running back.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound athlete is rated as highly as the nation's No. 2 all-purpose back - and he showed off that versatility Friday night.
Facing fourth and 25, Rogers juggled a ball over the middle before hauling it in for a 29-yard score:
Rogers committed to Alabama in June, choosing the Crimson Tide over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and many others.
Projecting him as a Devon Achane-type, here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"A quick-twitched slasher that’s fearless as an inside runner. On the smaller side, but has exhibited strong contact balance and can power his way through his fair share of tacklers. In his first two years at the prep level, totaled 2,765 yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Transferred into IMG Academy in advance of his junior season and received glowing reviews right away from the staff at the FBS factory. Patient feet and plus vision allows him to pick his lane before he hits the turbo. Gets out of trouble with swift laterally cuts and a slick spin move. Has experience working out of a variety of different offensive looks and has proven to be a tough cover while deployed in the slot. ... a threat to score anytime he finds a crease in a defense. Should be able to add value as a return man at the school of his choice. NFL potential..."
Overall, Alabama's 2025 recruiting class consists of 20 pledges and is ranked No. 2 nationally, led by Duncanville (Texas) five-star quarterback Keelon Russell.