Auburn commit scores jaw-dropping 99-yard kickoff return touchdown
Enterprise (Alabama) four-star safety Eric Winters is one of the top prizes in the Auburn TIgers' 2025 recruiting class so far.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 54 overall prospect, No. 5 safety and has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl.
But Winters is apparently also a special talent with the ball in his hands, as he showed Friday night with a stunning 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Watch:
Of course, Winters also made his presence felt on defense with a bone-crushing hit at the goalline to prevent a rushing touchdown:
Auburn fans are sure to be thrilled with their recruiting addition as soon as Winters signs on the dotted line in December.
He projects as an impact player in the defensive backfield who can both cover and tackle at a high level.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Winters as a prospect:
"Verified at a shade under 6-foot-2 and 200-pounds in June of 2023, Winters more than likely possesses the growth potential to add an additional 15 to 20-pounds to his frame at the next level as evidenced by his 6-foot-4 plus wingspan. A two-way prospect that displays good athletic ability on both sides of the ball, the Enterprise standout is primarily positioned as an overhang safety on defense adept to operating closer to the line of scrimmage. Although Winters projects to defense on Saturdays, the majority of his on-field context comes via offense at the quarterback position where he accounts for a large part of his production on the ground. A reactionary athlete that flashes excellent feel on both sides of the ball, the Alabama native certainly excels in pass coverage out of the slot showing the ability to match up man-to-man with bigger body receivers and tight ends. Although his lack of defensive context at times can muddy his evaluation, there’s no shortage of athletic evidence to suggest that Winter’s can’t grow into a nickel safety or hybrid linebacker role at the next level. Considering he's a heady two-way player that’s barely scratched the surface of his defensive upside, Winters projects as a high level multi-year starter at a Power Four program with the ability to add position versatility and immediate special teams value at the next level."
Overall, Auburn's recruiting class consists of 23 pledges and is ranked No. 5 nationally.