Boobie Feaster named 5-star prospect, recaps 'great' Oklahoma visit
Rivals is announcing its initial five-star prospects for the class of 2027, and unsurprisingly DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster made the cut.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher came in at No. 4, but was among the most obvious locks anywhere for a top ranking.
Why? Here's what Rivals had to say, in part, about the Texas product:
“It might be silly to hear, but despite this being the initial ranking of the 2027 cycle, this has been a long time coming for Feaster. The DeSoto product earned his first FBS offer while in just the seventh grade in January 2022 and he has not slowed down since. ... There is not a wide receiver in this class, or potentially any position, that has continuously shined at as many events, camps and combines... He is a route running technician, a skill he prides himself on. He has a variety of releases and moves off the line he displays to create separation and win a rep before the ball is thrown. But what he also showed is that he is able to catch anything that enters his air space. He is a ball magnet to put it in simple terms. The catch radius he provides is the best in the class and he seemingly does it with ease. As a freshman, with other Power Four receiver talent alongside him, Feaster hauled in 32 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a state title."
As for his recruitment, Feaster has accumulated 45 offers to date and it's far too early to project a landing spot.
However, he visited Oklahoma for the September 7 win over Houston and enjoyed the trip.
"It was a great trip," Feaster said. "I loved the culture and they treated really well. I appreciate them for that."
His interest in Oklahoma stems, in part, of the Sooners' long-standing reputation of producing NFL talent.
"Oklahoma has a very good program," Feaster said. "They prove to put people to the NFL every year. Coach Emmett (Jones) is originally from Dallas and I know his track record of producing stars. Coach V [Brent Venables] is very loyal to the program and I love that."