Brady Edmunds, nation's No. 2 quarterback, breaks down final 4, decision nearing
Class of 2027 Huntington Beach (California) quarterback Brady Edmunds is one of the nation's most coveted prospect.
Already billed as the No. 14 overall player and No. 2 quarterback in the country, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound signal-caller has already generated more than 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, UCLA and Washington.
But that didn't happen overnight.
Edmunds was initially discourged by a small handful of offers last fall.
So, he went to work.
“My January through April? Workouts - getting up at 4:45 a.m., lifting at 6 a.m, and running routes at 7 a.m. with my receiver," Edmunds said. "I was kind of down after only getting four offers from freshman year. I put my head down and worked. I got Florida State, and then it was every single day from there on on out.”
It's paying off.
Through three games, Edmunds has compiled 917 yards and nine touchdowns passing with an additional 194 yards and two scores on the ground.
The California product has now seen (almost) enough, and is nearing a decision.
“As of now, late October or early November, but there’s a chance we wait until after the season," he said.
Down to a final four, Edmunds joined SI/SBLiveSports to break down each of his finalists.
Michigan Wolverines: “Michigan, Coach (Kirk) Campbell, who is now their offensive coordinator, he’s a really, really smart guy. Reigning national champs… you’re competing for a national championship every year and that’s the biggest thing for me.”
Ohio State Buckeyes: “I’ve got a lot of family ties to Ohio State. My grandpa went there and is from a small city near there. That’s always been our home team. That was the offer that was kind of like, 'woah.' Coach (Chip) Kelly is one of the smartest minds in football. They’ve got a consistent head coach with coach (Ryan) Day and they’re always a national championship contender.”
Penn State Nittany Lions: “Their quarterback coach [Danny O'Brien] on my visit was probably my favorite. I saw with Coach O’Brien for like three hours. Iv’e never really done that before. Just got on the white board and talked football. That’s someone I might want to play for.’
Texas Longhorns: "Texas is one of those schools that has been recruiting me the longest. Coach Mil [A.J. Milwee] was one of my first follows. They came by in December before I blew up and got all of those offers. They constantly produce quarterbacks for the NFL and successful college quarterbacks."
With plans of an early commitment, Edmunds is locking in his last looks at each program
He'll be at Ohio State on October 5, continues to work on Michigan and Texas dates and will talke a short trip to see Penn State on the road at USC on October 12.
After that? Decision time.
It's noteworthy, given his early commitment, that Edmunds is not currently planning on reclassifying into 2026.
“I mean, I’d say it’s a possibility, but I haven’t talked to any of my final four about it specifically," he said. "Some teams have asked me, but none of my finalists.”
Edmunds was quick to note that he didn't eliminate any schools based on the request, and that he remains open to the idea.
So, it's something to monitor - just like Edmunds himself.
A commitment is coming soon.