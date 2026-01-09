Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 54 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Tomball Memorial vs. Klein Oak and Lamar Consolidated taking on Randle in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Robinson vs Anderson-Shiro — 6:15 PM
Boling vs Bellville — 6:15 PM
Terry vs Victoria West — 6:30 PM
Navasota vs Coldspring-Oakhurst — 6:30 PM
A&M Consolidated vs Brenham — 6:30 PM
Morton Ranch vs Seven Lakes — 7:00 PM
Magnolia vs Klein — 7:00 PM
Kingwood vs King — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Dulles vs Fort Bend Elkins — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Clements vs Ridge Point — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush vs Fort Bend Travis — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Austin vs Fort Bend Hightower — 7:00 PM
Mayde Creek vs Katy — 7:00 PM
Humble vs Summer Creek — 7:00 PM
The Woodlands vs New Caney — 7:00 PM
Klein Forest vs Tomball — 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial vs Klein Oak — 7:00 PM
Tompkins vs Katy Taylor — 7:00 PM
Pasadena vs West Fork — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Marshall vs Victoria East — 7:00 PM
Lee vs West Brook — 7:00 PM
Waller vs Langham Creek — 7:00 PM
Lamar Consolidated vs Randle — 7:00 PM
Willis vs Oak Ridge — 7:00 PM
Friendswood vs Santa Fe — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner vs Tomas — 7:00 PM
Needville vs Wharton — 7:00 PM
Nederland vs Sterling — 7:00 PM
Stafford vs Freeman — 7:00 PM
Splendora vs Porter — 7:00 PM
Cypress Ridge vs Jersey Village — 7:00 PM
Stafford vs Sealy — 7:00 PM
Cypress Falls vs Stratford — 7:00 PM
Cy-Fair vs Cypress Creek — 7:00 PM
Cleveland vs Woodlands College Park — 7:00 PM
La Grange vs Van Vleck — 7:00 PM
Kingwood Park vs Dayton — 7:00 PM
Hardin-Jefferson vs Hargrave — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge vs Freeman — 7:00 PM
Columbia vs Sweeny — 7:00 PM
Goose Creek Memorial vs Channelview — 7:00 PM
Caney Creek vs Conroe — 7:00 PM
Beaumont United vs Barbers Hill — 7:00 PM
Texas City vs Ball — 7:00 PM
Brazosport vs El Campo — 7:00 PM
Bay City vs La Marque — 7:00 PM
North Shore vs Atascocita — 7:00 PM
La Porte vs Angleton — 7:00 PM
Washington vs Yates — 7:15 PM
Milby vs Spring Woods — 7:15 PM
Worthing vs Northside — 7:15 PM
Shepherd vs Liberty — 7:15 PM
Austin vs Galena Park — 7:15 PM
Bellaire vs Houston Heights — 7:15 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.