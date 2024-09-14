Clemson Tigers commit Gideon Davidson scores 4 touchdowns in big win
The Clemson Tigers' 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 16 nationally and consists of six top-100 recruits.
Liberty Christian Academy (Virginia) four-star running back Gideon Davidson has a chance to develop into the best of the bunch.
The 6-foot, 193-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 3 running back and chose Clemson over offers from Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and others.
On Friday night, Davidson showed why, scoring four touchdowns in LCA's 41-14 win over Franklin County.
Here are the highlights:
Of course, that's probably to be expected from a talent like Davidson, who 247Sports projects as a future NFL back:
"Has verified size with frame to continue to add mass. Has multi-sport profile with strong build. Speed markers include 10.69 in 100 meters and 20-7 long jump. Has two-way snaps as safety. Big production with 1,241 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging more than 11 yards per carry as freshman. Pace of play popped during in-person evaluation. Patient runner with vision and knows how to set up blocks. Quick feet with stop-start ability. Accelerates well through the hole. Has speed to finish runs. Best suited to run between tackles. Body control to make subtle cuts at second level. Difficult to arm tackle. Shows cut-back ability. instinctual runner can make defenders miss in hole. Solid pass catcher who lines up wide. True between-the-tackles runner who has speed but is not asked to run outside of tackle box often. Has to continue to work on running with slightly lower pad level. Continued development as a pass catcher will make him more dynamic. Adding strength will make him more physical runner. Can be early contributor in high-level college program. Has NFL potential.'