Former Iowa High School Football Standouts Enter Transfer Portal

Several former Iowa high school football standouts are leaving Iowa State

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Gabe Burkle (84) is helped off the field during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The mass exodus of Iowa State football players from within the program now includes a number of former Iowa high school football standouts.

Gabe Burkle from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, Will Tompkins from Cedar Falls High School and Caleb Bacon of Lake Mills High School have joined the likes of Rocco Becht, Carson Hanson, Jontez Williams, Jeremiah Cooper and Ben Brahmer in the transfer portal.

All of this started when Matt Campbell left as head coach of the Cyclones for the same position at Penn State. 

Burkle, a 6-foot-6 redshirt junior tight end, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school who picked Iowa State over offers from Kansas State, Michigan State and Indiana. He was an all-stater, catching 23 passes for 324 yards as a senior. 

He is coming off a season in which he caught 26 passes for 302 yards with a touchdown for the Cyclones, including a four-catch, 85-yard performance vs. South Dakota where he scored his lone touchdown of the season.

OL Will Tompkins Had Offer From Penn State Out Of High School

Tompkins, a 6-foot-6 freshman offensive lineman, was ranked as the No. 34 offensive tackle in his class coming out of high school, making all-state honors while helping block for a Cedar Falls offense that had over 1,900 yards rushing and 1,600 yards passing.

Tennessee, Nebraska, Wisconsin, USC, MInnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State and even Penn State offered Tompkins, but he selected Campbell and the Cyclones.

Bacon, a redshirt senior linebacker, was a two-time all-state selection at Lake Mills and a two-time district player of the year. He led all of Class A in Iowa high school football as a senior with 103 tackles, including 90 solo stops.

This past fall, Bacon, who was a walk-on to the Cyclones, recorded 68 tackles with 9.5 for loss.

Several Former Iowa Preps Announce Intentions To Return To Iowa State

Iowa State has received confirmation of players returning to the program under new head coach Jimmy Rogers, including a handful of former Iowa high school football standouts.

Connor Moberly, who led Southeast Polk High School to multiple Class 5A state football championships, has confirmed he will return to the Cyclones as a quarterback candidate in 2026. Kicker Kyle Konrardy of Dubuque Senior has done the same, along with Jordan Limbaugh from Algona High School.

Former Valley Tight End Leaving Memphis For Transfer Portal

Bryce Anderson, who played at West Des Moines Valley High School, has announced he is entering the transfer portal following the season at Memphis.

Anderson, a 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore tight end, played at Iowa Central Community College where he caught 29 passes for 303 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. 

He had 12 catches for 101 yards for the Tigers this past season, including six receptions in his final three games.

