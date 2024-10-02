Colorado Buffaloes making push to flip key USC Trojans commit
The Colorado Buffaloes spent last offseason prioritizing an upgrade along its offensive line.
That effort took them through the transfer portal and to national powerhouse IMG Academy (Florida) to pick up five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.
In the class of 2025, Deion Sanders and Co. seem to be zeroing in on USC Trojans commit and Williamson (Alabama) four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith.
The 6-foot-5, 293-pound lineman, rated as highly as the nation's No. 13 offensive tackle, visited Boulder in September and has already set a return
This time, it will be an official visit October 25.
Smith said his experience with Colorado thus far has shown him, "just how much for the culture they are."
Much of that, he believes, is credited to the work of Sanders, whose undeniable personality has made Colorado "must-see TV" almost every week.
"It’s amazing knowing what he has done," Smith said.
It may take time, but it is begining to sound as though a flip to Colorado could be in the cards.
Clearly, Smith has a choice to make: USC or Colorado?
Whichever program lands him will be getting a potential impact player.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Estimated at 6-foot-5 and 285-pounds, appears to possess growth potential to add an additional 25-pounds to his frame at the collegiate level. Flashes good athleticism at the right tackle position where he shows an ability to win consistently at the point of attack by utilizing his size and frame to overwhelm opposing defenders. Appears to exhibit some quick twitch explosiveness off the line of scrimmage while displaying some natural power and play strength to drive defenders off the ball consistently. Excels as a run blocker at this point of his trajectory but will more than likely need a year or two of coaching to continue to develop as a pass protector. Good player that possesses very little verified athletic context but size and above average athleticism suggest he can eventually grow into a multi-year starter at the right tackle position at a Power Four program."