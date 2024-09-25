Colorado, Deion Sanders poised to flip 4-star Big Ten commit
The Colorado Buffaloes secured a thrilling 38-31 overtime victory over the Baylor Bears on Saturday.
And the recruiting impact may be significant.
Deion Sanders has already flipped former Penn State commit Antonio Branch Jr., a four-star safety out of Northwestern (Florida).
But Colorado may not be done.
Prediction: Byron Baldwin to Colorado Buffaloes
St. Frances Academy (Maryland) four-star safety Byron Baldwin is committed to the Indiana Hoosiers.
But he admitted the trip to Boulder was an eye-opener.
“Colorado is definitely a school I could see myself going to,” Baldwin said.
Arguably the highlight of his trip was a chance to chat with Sanders for an extended conversation.
“We talked football for about an hour," he said. "We had a good conversation, and it was normal because it was the second time speaking to him. It was good.”
While Baldwin indicated trips to Penn State and UCLA may be in order, Colorado has established itself as the clear-cut team-to-beat.
“There’s no end date right now," he said. "The race is going to be until Signing Day.”
Still, expect the Buffaloes to flip their second Big Ten safety before it's all said and done.