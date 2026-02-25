High School

2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules

Get every bracket, matchup, and final score of the 2026 MPSSAA high school boys basketball playoffs.

Harry Lichtman

Michigan State commit Cam Ward capped his brilliant high school career by helping Largo win the MPSSAA Class 3A state championship by scoring 68 points over the final three rounds of the state tournament.
Michigan State commit Cam Ward capped his brilliant high school career by helping Largo win the MPSSAA Class 3A state championship by scoring 68 points over the final three rounds of the state tournament. / Derek Toney

The 2026 Maryland high school boys basketball playoffs begin on Friday, February 27th with the MPSSAA Regional First Round.

High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The State Tournament games begin on March 6th.

2026 Maryland High School Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (MPSSAA)

CLASS 4A

Round 1

Thomas Johnson (Bye)

Urbana vs. South Hagerstown

Northwest vs. Clarksburg

Seneca Valley (Bye)

Walt Whitman (Bye)

Winston Churchill vs. Quince Orchard

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Gaithersburg

Walter Johson (Bye)

Dulaney (Bye)

Kenwood vs. Dundalk

Parkville vs. Woodlawn

Perry Hall (Bye)

Blake (Bye)

Wheaton vs. Springbrook

Richard Montgomery vs. Einstein

Kennedy (Bye)

Montgomery Blair (Bye)

Laurel vs. High Point

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Northwestern

Paint Branch (Bye)

Flowers (Bye)

Duval vs. Parkdale

Blaidensburg vs. Suitland

Wise (Bye)

Meade (Bye)

Glen Burnie vs. Severn Run

Mervo vs. North County

Severna Park (Bye)

Bowie (Bye)

Leonardtown vs. Crofton

North Point vs. Annapolis

Broadneck (Bye)

CLASS 3A

Round 1

Oakdale (Bye)

North Hagerstown vs. Tuscarora

Linganore vs. Frederick

Westminster (Bye)

Magruder (Bye)

Watkins Mill vs. Rockville

Wootton vs. Northwood

Damascus (Bye)

Overlea (Bye)

Aberdeen vs. Towson

Edgewood vs. Patapsco

Milford Mill vs. Bel Air

Marriotts Ridge (Bye)

Franklin vs. Howard

Catonsville vs. Centennial

New Town (Bye)

Oakland Mills (Bye)

Sherwood vs. Reservoir

Mount Hebron vs. Guilford Park

Atholton (Bye)

Great Mills (Bye)

St. Charles vs. Oxon Hill

Largo vs. Chopticon

Potomac (Bye)

City College (Bye)

Northeast vs. Digital Harbor

Poly vs. Chesapeake-AA

Patterson (Bye)

South River (Bye)

Stephen Decatur vs. Arundel

James Bennet vs. Northern-Calvert

Old Mill (Bye)

CLASS 2A

Round 1

Poolesville (Bye)

Century vs. Liberty

Middletown vs. Walkersville

Williamsport (Bye)

Southern-AA (Bye)

Long Reach vs. Glenelg

River Hill vs. Wilde Lake

Hammond (Bye)

Hereford (Bye)

Landstown vs. Randallstown

Manchester Valley (Bye)

Winters Mill (Bye)

Dunbar (Bye)

Carver Vo-Tech vs. Sparrows Point

Forest Park vs. Carver Tech

Eastern Tech (Bye)

Fairmont Heights (Bye)

Frederick vs. Crossland

Surrattsville vs. Friendly

Gwynn Park (Bye)

Lackey (Bye)

McDonough vs. Thomas Stone

Westlake vs. La Plata

Huntingtown vs. Calvert

Elkton (Bye)

North Harford vs. Rising Sun

C. Milton Wright vs. North East

Fallston (Bye)

Wicomico (Bye)

Queen Anne vs. North Caroline

Easton vs. Kent Island

Parkside (Bye)

CLASS 1A

Round 1

Fort Hill (Bye)

Mountain Ridge vs. Northern-Garrett

Allegany vs. Clear Spring

Southern-Garrett vs. Hancock

Brunswick (Bye)

Francis Scott Key vs. South Carroll

Brunswick vs. Catoctin

Smithsburg (Bye)

Patterson Mill (Bye)

Pikesville vs. Havre de Grace

Loch Raven vs. Joppatowne

Harford Tech vs. Western Tech

Coppin Academy (Bye)

Team 21 vs. Reginald Lewis

ACCE (Bye)

Lake Clifton (Bye)

Edmondson (Bye)

Benjamin Franklin vs. Green Street Academy

Southwestern vs. Chesapeake Science Point

Seed School (Bye)

CMIT-N (Bye)

Patuxent vs. College Park

Central vs. IHS Largo

CMIT-S (Bye)

Colonel Richardson (Bye)

St. Michaels vs. North Dorchester

Perryville vs. Kent County

Bohemia Manor (Bye)

Cambridge South Dorchester (Bye)

Crisfield vs. Washington

Snow Hill vs. Mardela

Pocomoke (Bye)

Published |Modified
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland