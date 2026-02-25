2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules
The 2026 Maryland high school boys basketball playoffs begin on Friday, February 27th with the MPSSAA Regional First Round.
High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The State Tournament games begin on March 6th.
2026 Maryland High School Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (MPSSAA)
CLASS 4A
Round 1
Thomas Johnson (Bye)
Urbana vs. South Hagerstown
Northwest vs. Clarksburg
Seneca Valley (Bye)
Walt Whitman (Bye)
Winston Churchill vs. Quince Orchard
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Gaithersburg
Walter Johson (Bye)
Dulaney (Bye)
Kenwood vs. Dundalk
Parkville vs. Woodlawn
Perry Hall (Bye)
Blake (Bye)
Wheaton vs. Springbrook
Richard Montgomery vs. Einstein
Kennedy (Bye)
Montgomery Blair (Bye)
Laurel vs. High Point
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Northwestern
Paint Branch (Bye)
Flowers (Bye)
Duval vs. Parkdale
Blaidensburg vs. Suitland
Wise (Bye)
Meade (Bye)
Glen Burnie vs. Severn Run
Mervo vs. North County
Severna Park (Bye)
Bowie (Bye)
Leonardtown vs. Crofton
North Point vs. Annapolis
Broadneck (Bye)
CLASS 3A
Round 1
Oakdale (Bye)
North Hagerstown vs. Tuscarora
Linganore vs. Frederick
Westminster (Bye)
Magruder (Bye)
Watkins Mill vs. Rockville
Wootton vs. Northwood
Damascus (Bye)
Overlea (Bye)
Aberdeen vs. Towson
Edgewood vs. Patapsco
Milford Mill vs. Bel Air
Marriotts Ridge (Bye)
Franklin vs. Howard
Catonsville vs. Centennial
New Town (Bye)
Oakland Mills (Bye)
Sherwood vs. Reservoir
Mount Hebron vs. Guilford Park
Atholton (Bye)
Great Mills (Bye)
St. Charles vs. Oxon Hill
Largo vs. Chopticon
Potomac (Bye)
City College (Bye)
Northeast vs. Digital Harbor
Poly vs. Chesapeake-AA
Patterson (Bye)
South River (Bye)
Stephen Decatur vs. Arundel
James Bennet vs. Northern-Calvert
Old Mill (Bye)
CLASS 2A
Round 1
Poolesville (Bye)
Century vs. Liberty
Middletown vs. Walkersville
Williamsport (Bye)
Southern-AA (Bye)
Long Reach vs. Glenelg
River Hill vs. Wilde Lake
Hammond (Bye)
Hereford (Bye)
Landstown vs. Randallstown
Manchester Valley (Bye)
Winters Mill (Bye)
Dunbar (Bye)
Carver Vo-Tech vs. Sparrows Point
Forest Park vs. Carver Tech
Eastern Tech (Bye)
Fairmont Heights (Bye)
Frederick vs. Crossland
Surrattsville vs. Friendly
Gwynn Park (Bye)
Lackey (Bye)
McDonough vs. Thomas Stone
Westlake vs. La Plata
Huntingtown vs. Calvert
Elkton (Bye)
North Harford vs. Rising Sun
C. Milton Wright vs. North East
Fallston (Bye)
Wicomico (Bye)
Queen Anne vs. North Caroline
Easton vs. Kent Island
Parkside (Bye)
CLASS 1A
Round 1
Fort Hill (Bye)
Mountain Ridge vs. Northern-Garrett
Allegany vs. Clear Spring
Southern-Garrett vs. Hancock
Brunswick (Bye)
Francis Scott Key vs. South Carroll
Brunswick vs. Catoctin
Smithsburg (Bye)
Patterson Mill (Bye)
Pikesville vs. Havre de Grace
Loch Raven vs. Joppatowne
Harford Tech vs. Western Tech
Coppin Academy (Bye)
Team 21 vs. Reginald Lewis
ACCE (Bye)
Lake Clifton (Bye)
Edmondson (Bye)
Benjamin Franklin vs. Green Street Academy
Southwestern vs. Chesapeake Science Point
Seed School (Bye)
CMIT-N (Bye)
Patuxent vs. College Park
Central vs. IHS Largo
CMIT-S (Bye)
Colonel Richardson (Bye)
St. Michaels vs. North Dorchester
Perryville vs. Kent County
Bohemia Manor (Bye)
Cambridge South Dorchester (Bye)
Crisfield vs. Washington
Snow Hill vs. Mardela
Pocomoke (Bye)