David Bailey, former Mater Dei, Stanford star, sets imminent Texas Longhorns visit: Report
When the Stanford Cardinal abruptly moved on from football coach Troy Taylor last week there were two questions that required immediate answers.
Who was next to lead the football program? That answer turned out to be interim head coach Frank Reich, who most recently coached the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
The other question was, "Who would hit the transfer portal?"
So far, the biggest name - without question - has been Stanford junior linebacker David Bailey, who registered 7 of his 14.5 career sacks last season.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge-rusher has immediate all-conference potential.
According to On3, Bailey is currently on a visit to Texas Texh and is planning to visit Texas and UCLA.
The trip to Austin is set to take place Tuesday.
While his interest in the Red Raiders and Bruins came to light earier in the process, news of his trip to see the Longhorns is the latest development in what is sure to be a fierce recruitment.
And it's easy to see why, as Bailey has lived up to the hype from his high school days.
Coming out of Mater Dei (California) in the class of 2022, the sack specialist was rated the nation's No. 34 overall prospect, No. 3 edge-rusher and No. 2 player in the state of California, behind only USC-bound Domani Jackson.
After two solid years as a key contributor for the loaded Monarchs, Bailey explioded as a senior, registering 54 tackles, 20.5 tackles-for-loss and 15.5 sacks.
The All-American selection just missed five-star status on 247Sports, but the scouting report was glowing.
"Long, athletic pass rusher with unlimited upside. A natural pass rusher who’s explosive off the edge, uses his hands well and has very good closing speed. He’s a naturally strong kid who can bull rush an opposing tackle or beat with him with sheer speed. He’s versatile enough to drop in coverage and can break down in space. He’s an excellent open field tackler and has the athleticism to run down plays from behind. He has a college body right now and is still just scratching the surface of how good he can be as he’s still a relative newcomer to football. When you look at his frame, natural athletic ability, toughness and motor, there aren’t many players in the ’22 class with more long term potential."
Back on the market again, Bailey is in a similar spot to his final year at Mater Dei.
He's shown big-time flashes and is ready to explode.
Who will benefit from his jump into the protal?
Texas is clearly firmly in the mix.