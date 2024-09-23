Dayton Raiola, Dylan Raiola's brother, commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Raiola legacy is set to extend several more years.
On Sunday, Buford (Georgia) quarterback Dayton Raiola, a class of 2026 prospect and the younger brother of current starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"The legacy continues," the left-handed quarterback prospect wrote.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound signal-caller chose the Huskers over Appalachian State and Charlotte. but teams may have seen the writing on the way early.
Raiola joins a family legacy that runs deep in Lincoln.
Not only is Dayton's brother, Dylan, a freshman phenom at the program, but their dad, Dominic Raiola, is a legendary Husker offensive lineman and their uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the current offensive line coach.
Raiola is the first commitment in Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class, and has seemed like a near-lock since receiving his offer last March.
"“The offer from Nebraska is very special,” he told On3. “It was a crazy feeling when I found out about it. My dad went there, my uncle is there, my brother is looking at them, and it is just cool to know I have the chance to go there. Every time we go to Nebraska, we see my dad’s name inside the stadium and it is a special feeling to have this offer.”