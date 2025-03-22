Deshonne Redeaux, nation's No. 5 running back, sets commitment date; USC the favorite?
Oaks Christian (California) running back Deshonne Redeaux is one of the most explosive players in the country.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound athlete, who has been compared to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, has averaged at least 7 yards per carry at the varsity level all three seasons.
As a junior, Redeaux racked up 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns on the football field and ran a blazing-fast 10.42 100 on the track.
So, it's no surprise he's one of the most coveted players in America.
Redeaux holds more than 30 scholarship offers, but his recruitment is set to come to an end.
This week, the California two-sport star set an April 5 commitment date and has a top six of Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
“I will be announcing my commitment at a birthday celebration on April 5,” Redeaux told On3. “I am ready. The offers are here, I have taken a lot of visits and I know what is best for me.”
But there's a clear-cut leader in the clubhouse.
USC recently hosted Redeaux on a crucial unofficial visit, and he posted a picture posing with USC legend Reggie Bush.
But the relationship goes back much further.
Redeaux has been a top priority for the Trojans for some time - and the feeling has been mutual.
The Oaks Christian star took two gameday visits to USC in the fall and, again, for USC's stacked Junior Day early last month.
Since then all signs have pointed to a future in Los Angeles.
Redeaux's commitment date seems to only further solidy that the Trojans have locked this one up.
Overall, USC's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally and consists of 15 pledges, 10 of which are bluechip recruits.
The Trojans are soon to make it 11 - and widen their lead of the rest of the country at the top of the recruiting rankings - with Redeaux.