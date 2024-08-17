Elyiss Williams, Georgia commit, scores 2 first-half touchdowns: Watch
Camden County (Georgia) five-star prospect and Georgia Bulldogs commit Elyiss Williams is the consensus No. 1 tight end in the country.
And in his first action as a senior he has showed why in a hurry.
The 6-foo-7, 245-pound pass-catcher is almost an unfair match-up in the redzone against high school defenses, and Camden County has put him to use.
Williams has two first-half touchdown grabs.
Check them out:
Overall, Williams is rated the No. 5 recruit in the state of Georgia, and is also a standout on the basketball court.
Here's what On3 had to say about him:
The consensus No. 1 tight end nationally in the 2025 class, Williams has been pledged to Georgia since early April. The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder is a dual-sport standout on the gridiron and hardwood, where he was as a 1,000-plus point scorer in just two and a half years of varsity action and was regional player of the year as a junior. On the football field, he finished with 25 catches for 530 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior."
Safe to say he's currently on pace to top his seven touchdown grabs from last season.