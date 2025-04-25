Former Oregon Ducks star shares photo with nation's No. 1 offensive tackle during visit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a huge contingent of top recruits this weekend for their annual spring game, highlighted by a collection of five-star recruits.
On Friday, Kingwood (Texas) five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown announced on social media that he had arrived in Eugene.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman is a class of 2027 prospect, rated the nation's No. 2 overall recruit and No. 1 offensive tackle.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Brown:
"Gifted offensive tackle prospect whose verified height belies elite frame length. Broad-shouldered build couples with enormous reach. Displays impressive movement ability in general, whether traveling in the run game or playing laterally in pass protection. Owns encouraging shot put numbers at this early stage. Impressive combine testing data in short-area athleticism reflect promising functional mobility in pads. Somewhat high-cut, but a capable bender who works for leverage. Plays with some segmentation at times but displays encouraging locomotion in general. Owns excellent tools in the form of huge tackle-specific features. Could easily see long-term development into a high-level left tackle or an elite right tackle."
So, it's not surprising he's a priority for the program.
Hoping to do his part, Las Vegas Raiders interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson quickly connected with Brown and shared a social media picture of the duo hanging out.
"I meannnnn he’s liking it," Powers-Johnson wrote. "Go Ducks."
Powers-Johnson wasn't done, however, as he quote tweeted a message from Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the top prospect in 2026.
It has been an interesting week on the recruiting trail for the Ducks.
Folsom (California) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is visiting USC this weekend and is believed to be leaning back in the Trojans' direction after Oregon seemed to gain control.
Cantwell, who was scheduled to commit following his Oregon visit, has pushed his commitment date back to May 13 and scheduled a visit to Georgia.
The Bulldogs are now viewed as the favorites.
How everyone chooses to read the tea leaves of those moves is interesting.
Cantwell's delay doesn't necessarily mean anything - except that Oregon no longer gets the last visit.
Can they do enough in the next 48 hours to stave off Miami, Georgia and Ohio State?
As for Lyons, his potential shift back to USC might mean the Ducks have privately jumped in front for Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the nation's top quarterback.
Curtis is down to Georgia and Oregon and will announce his commitment May 5.
The next few weeks will determine a lot for Oregon in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and it's possible folks look back at this weekend's spring game as the catalyst for a major hot streak for Lanning and his staff.