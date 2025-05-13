Jackson Cantwell commitment preview: What are the chances for each finalist?
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is set to announce his college commitment Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET on YouTube.
WATCH IT LIVE
The nation's No. 1 overall prospect is down to a final four of Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.
But who is the favorite?
Let's break down the chances each finalist has of landing Cantwell.
Georgia Bulldogs: 60 percent
Georgia has surged in recent weeks and hosted the last visit - a trip that was scheduled and immediately led to Cantwell pushing back his commitment date to accommodate the trip.
The Bulldogs also recently landed Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, and the duo has talked about going to school together.
At one time that sounded like it could be either Georgia or Oregon, but Curtis' recent commitment put Athens in the driver's seat.
Most of the recruiting industry sees Georgia as the considerable favorite heading into the final decision.
But it is, by no means, a certainty..
Miami Hurricanes: 32 percent
There's been a few twists and turns since, but fans should remember Cantwell seemed to first imply his decision was near after a visit to Miami.
Mario Cristobal is a relentless recruiter and the Hurricanes have made a sizable NIL offer to the 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle and elite track and field thrower.
Miami is known for pulling off seemingly NIL-related surprises in the past few years and the 'Canes have been in strong consideation for some time.
Cantwell choosing Miami would be a small surprise, but far from a shock.
The 'Canes are firmly in this thing.
Oregon Ducks: 7 percent
Prior to the scheduling of his Georgia visit - and a pushback of his commitment date - it looked like maybe there should be a "0" after the "7."
The five-star recruit said Missouri-native Dan Lanning was his favorite coach on the recruiting trail and Cantwell was scheduled to commit to his school of choice just days after visiting Oregon for its spring game.
He also sent out a tweet to fellow five-star recruits about linking up in Eugene in the future.
It looked as though Oregon fans were prepared to post the Dan Lanning celebratory cigar GIF all over again.
But the delay, and subsequent visit to Georgia, dramatically shifted the odds.
Oregon made a last-ditch effort to sway Cantwell this week - and Lanning shouldn't be counted out when he gets the last word.
But given the way things seem to have changed in recent weeks, an Oregon pick would be a surprise.
Ohio State: 1 percent
Ohio State is a finalist and a stellar college football program, so it's impossible to give them no chance.
But Cantwell's recruitment has primarily been a three-team battle for some time.
The Buckeyes, at least in this recruitment, have been relegated to "after thought" by most analysts predicting Cantwell's future.
Final analysis: In tight battles in the NIL era, a recruit picking any of his finalists shouldn't be viewed as a complete shocker.
The recruiting world won't be stunned if Cantwell chooses any of his four finalists, but it sure seems heading into the final hours that Georgia has a solid edge over Miami and Oregon - with Ohio State trailing.
What will be the "winning" school be getting?
247Sports projects Cantwell as a future NFL'er:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and POA power. Bounce in his step and plays with active feet. Capable bender who gets hips involved. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is possibly limitless. Missouri state champion in shot put and discus, Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor. Rare multi-sport profile and genetic background (son of two former Olympics throws athletes). Can get more consistent use of length/extension. May ultimately possess a higher ceiling on the right side. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with outstanding physical tools and athletic/genetic profile that suggests long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."