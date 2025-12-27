20 Players to Watch at Prestigious POA Holiday Classic Girls Basketball Tournament
The POA Holiday Classic tips off Saturday morning at five sites scattered throughout Portland featuring some of the top girls basketball teams along the West Coast.
High School On SI will have all the scores from each day’s action, and here are 20 players to watch who’ll provide plenty of excitement throughout the tournament.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, senior
Akpan broke the Oregon Class 6A tournament record for rebounds held by Cameron Brink to help the Panthers win the title two years ago, and the San Diego State signee was the Southwest Conference player of the year as a junior.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin, sophomore
Best could go down as Oregon’s best point guard by the time her career is done. Her opening act? Leading the Timberwolves to the 6A state title last year, averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 steals as a first-team all-state selection.
Olivia Collins, Sumner, senior
The 5-foot-9 combo guard fills the stat sheet for the Spartans, winning Tacoma News Tribune All-Area player of the year in leading them to the Washington 4A final last year while averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Oliviyah Edwards, Lincoln (Tacoma), senior
A consensus top-five recruit (ESPN, On3, 247Sports) in the Class of 2026 and University of Tennessee signee returned to the Abes this year after two seasons with Elite Prep. Lincoln is a late addition to the POA after Bellevue dropped out.
Arynn Finley, Etiwanda, senior
The 4-star University of Florida signee scored 21 points in the Eagles’ victory over Archbishop Mitty in last year’s California Open Division state final and averaged 20.8 points per game as tournament MVP at the Battle of the Beach in Redondo last month.
Love Forde, Nelson, junior
Forde has been an interior menace for the Hawks during her first two seasons for the Hawks, averaging 18 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore.
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit, sophomore
The 6-5 post was Metro League defensive player of the year as a freshman, averaging nine points, seven boards and five blocks for the Crusaders.
Amayah Garcia, Faith Family, senior
The 4-star combo guard nicknamed “Sunshine” will return to the Northwest for college after signing with the University of Washington
Kiara Green, Century, senior
The University of Howard signee helped the Jaguars make a 15-win improvement last year after transferring from nearby Hillsboro, averaging 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
Brooklynn Haywood, Union, senior
The 4-star combo guard and University of Oregon signee moved from Anchorage, Alaska, while in middle school and developed into one of Washington’s top scorers, scoring a state-leading 31.4 points per game and shooting 40% from deep as a junior while averaging seven rebounds, five assists and three assists.
Amaliah Holguin, Sage Hill, senior
Holguin was once the youngest player on Kobe Bryant’s youth basketball team, and now she is a 4-star shooting guard and University of Texas signee who averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals as a junior.
Cheyenne Hull, Davis, junior
It’s hard to believe that the Pirates were ever the doormat of Eastern Washington basketball, but with the reigning Washington 4A player of the year leading the way with 26 points and eight rebounds in the final, they won the school’s first girls basketball championship.
Reese Jordan, West Linn, senior
The Washington State signee won Three Rivers League player of the year honors last year, averaging 15.8 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals.
Jayla Lackey, Benson, sophomore
The 6-2 post earned first-team all-PIL honors as a freshman and was invited by USA Basketball to participate in the 2025 Women’s U16 National Team trials.
Sara Mangan, Southridge, senior
Last year’s Metro League player of the year averaged 17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists and signed last month with the University of Portland.
Amy Nduka, Eastside Catholic, sophomore
Nduka showed during last year’s Washington 3A state tournament why she was one of the state’s most promising class of 2028 recruits.
Chasity Rice, Etiwanda, junior
The 4-star point guard recruit transferred from Mater Dei after her freshman season and helped the Eagles win their third consecutive CIF Open title.
Ashley Uusitalo, Lake Washington, senior
The Kangaroos point guard was last year’s KingCo 4A player of the year, averaging 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. She will head to Oregon State next year.
Kaeli Wynn, Mater Dei, senior
The 4-star power forward signed with the University of South Carolina after a junior season that saw the 6-2 standout average 17 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Emma Zuniga, West Salem, senior
The two-time Central Valley Conference player of the year signed with Portland State after averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists as a junior.