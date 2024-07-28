Jackson Cantwell recaps visits; Nation's No. 1 offensive tackle discusses Alabama, Georgia, LSU
One of the biggest prizes - both literally and figuratively - in the class of 2026 is Nixa (Missouri) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound teenager is rated the nation's No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 tackle in the country.
Cantwell, the son of two Olympic throwers, is also an elite track and field thrower with hopes of becoming an Olympian himself one day.
Heavily recruited for football, the Missouri product recently trimmed his list to a groupf of 14 semifinalists.
This week, Cantwell took visits to three of those contenders - Alabama, Georgia and LSU - to get a feel for each program.
Following those visits, he caught up with SBLive/Sports Illustrated to provide his thoughts on each trip (in order of visit).
LSU Tigers: "Really good first impressions. Coach (Brad) Davis develops guys at a high clip. Coach (Brian) Kelly seems to be a good dude with a good vision for the program. The visit was pretty fun as well."
Georgia Bulldogs: "(Georgia) is becoming a football dynasty, and it’s led by some great people, like coach (Kirby) Smart and coach (Stacy) Searels. Coach Searels has repeatedly said that I’m his No. 1 2026 priority and that I would fit in very well for what Georgia is looking for."
Alabama Crimson Tide: "Bama exceeded my expectations the most. Really fun style of visit, and met two great people in coach (Kalen) DeBoer and Coach Kap [Chris Kapilovic]. I also got to talk to some commits there... way more than I have at any other place, and they seem to be all in on 'Bama for good reason."
Cantwell may still have a long way to go in the recruiting process, but it certainly sounds as though all three SEC programs impressed enough to remain firmly in the race.