Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (December 15, 2025): Who's Trending & Breaking Out
The 2025–26 Missouri high school basketball season is already delivering surprises. Traditional powers are holding firm, but teams like Benton, Vianney, and Rolla are forcing their way into the conversation, and several early results bring questioning to the order at the top.
With holiday tournaments approaching and multiple Top 25 matchups looming, this week could reshape the rankings in a major way. Here’s the full Missouri Top 25 — plus what actually matters heading into the next slate of games.
1. Principia (2-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Principia hasn’t played since the last update, but their upcoming matchup with Priory followed by a trip to City of Palms could quickly show why there's a large gap between then and the No. 2 spot.
2. Vashon (5-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Vashon earned two tough wins over Melissa (TX) and Brennan (TX) in Kansas City. Up next is Kankakee at St. Louis Community College next Saturday. Jimmy McKinney leads the team at 15.8 PPG.
3. De Smet (3-0)
Previous Rank: 4
The Spartans had two tough games vs. Alton and Dallas Jesuit passing both with flying colors. Up next is Chicago Mount Carmel at St. Louis Community College next Saturday. Junior guard Will Foulk leads the team in scoring at 19.0 PPG.
4. Oak Park (4-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Oak Park earned a 16 point win over a talented Blue Springs South team followed by a 1-1 weekend at the Noble Classic. They’ll head south to Bentonville (AR) for a shootout next weekend.
5. Webster Groves (4-0)
Previous Rank: 6
The Statesmen are almost inevitable with Scottie Adkinson in charge. His campaign to repeat as Mr. Basketball is in great shape. The Mizzou commit is averaging 30.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 4.0 APG. The team defeated Lee’s Summit North in their Webster Tournament championship game.
6. Chaminade (4-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Chaminade performed well at the Gonzaga DC Classic making it to the championship game and losing close to the hosts. Jonny Jordan was excellent all tournament including a 36-point game vs. Whitney Young.
7. Logan-Rogersville (4-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Rogersville was excellent vs. Fayetteville (AR) in their game on Friday night. Indiana commit Chase Brandham showed exactly why he’s one of the best point guards in the country. Their next game is against Helias on Tuesday night.
8. Benton (8-0)
Previous Rank: 10
Few teams are playing at Benton’s level through five games. If this form continues, the Cardinals won’t stay outside the Top 5 for long. Senior guard Lincoln Goodwin has looked like one of, if not, the best player on this side of the state. The Cardinals play Olathe North next. They’re regarded as a top team in Kansas.
9. Rockhurst (5-0)
Previous Rank: 12
Rockhurst won all three games at the Blue Valley tournament defeating Lee’s Summit in the championship. They’re off to a perfect start and led by senior guard Cohen Robinson.
10. Staley (4-2)
Previous Rank: 15
Staley earned a ranked win vs. Kickapoo before losing to Olathe North then closing out the weekend on a high note with a 65-41 win vs. Derby (KS). Senior wing Kenison Stone has been on a tear this season consistently scoring double figures.
Games to Watch This Week
Vianney vs. Chaminade: This game is a chance for Vianney to prove they belong in the top tier.
Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit North: Statement opportunity for both programs.
Benton vs. Olathe North (KS): A measuring stick game against a respected out-of-state opponent.
11. Vianney (6-0)
Previous Rank: 18
Vianney is a team who could surprise some late in December. An early test vs. Chaminade is set for Friday night at home. Ben Karsten leads the team with 25.5 PPG. Sophomore Mamadou Barry has 27 blocks in six games.
12. Lee's Summit North (5-1)
Previous Rank: 8
The Broncos competed well in the Webster Groves tournament earning two wins over Lutheran North and St. Mary’s before losing to Webster Groves 76-67 in the championship. Drexel bound Tre Paulding was a bright spot for the team. They’ll face Rockhurst at home on Tuesday.
13. McCluer North (5-1)
Previous Rank: 14
McCluer North’s ranking won’t change much after losing to a top three team in Illinois, East St. Louis. They’ll play Maplewood Richmood Heights next on Friday.
14. Marquette (4-1)
Previous Rank: 19
Marquette has responded well following a season opening loss. Their 70-53 win vs. Westminster was a statement game. Senior guard Brody Owen has turned into one of the state's best players averaging 23.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.8 APG.
15. Rolla (7-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Rolla has all the pieces. This has been a perfect start to the season for a team with plenty of talent. Ethan Brown and Co. are capable of playing with just about any team in the state.
16. Kickapoo (4-2)
Previous Rank: 11
Kickapoo played in a loaded field at the Blue Valley Northwest Tournament. They dropped their first game to Staley, defeated North Kansas City in the second game, and lost to Olathe North in the consolation final.
17. Rock Bridge (4-0)
Previous Rank: 23
The Bruins went to the Bill Rowe Queen City Shootout and earned a tough 59-50 win over New Madrid County Central. Nick Timbrook scored 25 points.
18. Grain Valley (4-1)
Previous Rank: 21
The Eagles are winning games by large margins. Their schedule is set to heat up at the Williams Jewell Classic starting on December 27th.
19. St. Dominic (4-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
St. Dominic has been very good through five games. They earned a quality win vs. Westminster and their only loss is to 14th ranked Marquette. Junior forward Nolan Struckmann has been excellent averaging 16.5 PPG and 13.5 RPG.
20. Westminster (3-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Westminster lost to Marquette and St. Dominic in two home games this week. Up next is a road game at Whitfield before the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament starting on December 27th.
21. Sikeston (6-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Some thought the Bulldogs may have a down year following a handful of great seasons. That doesn’t appear to be the case. They’re perfect through six including a big win vs. Jackson. Senior guard Marquel Murray is back in the fold and looks strong. Sophomore Shaun Cole Jr. is a player to watch.
22. MICDS (2-0)
Previous Rank: 24
The Rams were dominant vs. Ladue on Friday night. Senior forward Gabe Weaver scored 17 points. Junior guard Tyler Ray added 14 points.
23. North Kansas City (2-3)
Previous Rank: 13
North KC still has potential to be one of the better teams in Kansas City. Losses to Kickapoo and Olathe North (KS) won’t drop them out of the rankings due to being quality opponents. They have two big games vs. Lee’s Summit North and Blue Springs South this week.
24. Lindbergh (5-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Lindbergh was bound to be ranked soon. Senior guard Ben Seliga is averaging 17.8 PPG on a team who plays well by committee. Their signature win was against Marquette to start the season.
25. Miller Career (3-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Miller Career is a tough team who plays fast and has caught fire from beyond the arc. Senior guard CJ Nelson is averaging 33.0 PPG on 50% shooting from three. They have wins over Cardinal Ritter and Bayless.
Teams on the Bubble
Helias, Battle, Blue Springs South, Jackson, and Nixa.
With holiday tournaments approaching and multiple ranked matchups ahead, December figures to be a defining month for many teams. Expect movement and surprises before the new year.