Jake Kreul, elite edge-rusher, announces official visit schedule; Colorado trip imminent
IMG Academy (Florida) elite edge-rusher Jake Kreul has compiled 23 sacks the past two seasons and is considered one of the best pass-rushers in the 2026 class.
In fact, the relentless 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete is on the bubble for five-star status, listed as the nation's No. 31 overall prospect.
On Thursday, Kreul announced his official visit schedule - Colorado Buffaloes (May 2; this weekend), Ohio State Buckeyes (May 30), Florida Gators (June 7), Texas Longhorns (June 13) and Oklahoma Sooners (June 20).
What would the "winning" team be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Kreul as a prospect:
"Polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle. Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles. Has proven to be an extremely efficient mover that can plant and redirect with little waisted motion. Owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing. Not one that has been asked to really anchor or hold up traffic, but tends to make plenty of effort-based stops in pursuit as he charges down the cleat line and gets ball carriers on the ground. Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age. Easy to wonder how much more can be squeezed out of the player after he spent the past few years honing his craft at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy, but testing profile (1.65 split in the 10-yard dash, 4.18 in the short shuttle) and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro. Likely to stick on the corner, but could always move closer to the ball depending on scheme and maturation."
Fires up is a trip to Boulder for a loaded Colorado visit weekend,
Deion Sanders and his program are set to host several key recruits, including Kreul, Lake Ridge (Texas) five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, Greene County (Mississippi) four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, Carthage (Texas) four-star running back KJ Edwards, Windsor (Colorado) four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt and others.
Still, the Buffaloes are a long way away from a Kreul commitment, as he remains pretty open.
They'll have a chance to get the official visit ball rolling this weekend.