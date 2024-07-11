Jordan Fields previews Friday decision; Houston, Kansas or Pitt?
North Shore (Texas) offensive lineman Jordan Fields is set to announce his commitment Friday at 2 p.m. CT on his Instagram account.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect is formally down to Houston, Kansas and Pitt, and his decision could come down to the wire.
This week, Fields broke down his three finalists ahead of his commitment.
Houston Cougars: “It’s the hometown - everything is good about Houston. They’ve definitely showed that they want me. Coach (Willie) Fritz has a legacy that he is building that he is bringing to them.The coaches show me love. And my family could see every home game because it’s 20 minutes away. I could see my family.”
Kansas Jayhawks: “There’s a lot to like - with the atmosphere. The fanbase is crazy. The way they pack out main street after a win, it’s crazy. The environment is great and it’s a sports town. They care about sports there.”
“The coaches are great, too. They show a lot of love. And it’s deeper than football. They aren’t just about getting your ready for this or that, there’s more to it than that.”
Pittsburgh Panthers: “Pitt, the environment… it’s so beautiful out there. You got through the tunnel and get into the city… oh my God, It blew me away. It was night time, so all the lights from the buildings were on.”
“Coach (Jeremy) Darveau and coach (Pat) Narduzzi, they’re the real deal. They are definitely the real deal. They are going to keep it straight. They aren’t trying to wow you to get you to commit. They are going to keep the same thing. I talked to a lot of recruits and players and it’s definitely the real deal. There’s a lot of love out there.”
So, who will be getting Fields?
It's a tight race - and fans will have to wait until Friday to get an answer.