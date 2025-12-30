Vote: Who Should be the Pennsylvania Girls High School Athlete of the Week Dec. 29, 2025
The Pennsylvania holiday tournament schedule always provides plenty of good challenges for programs willing to think outside of the box. With the league schedules breaking up around the holidays, there is an opportunity to go to new venues and take on opponents that you wouldn’t typically see.
This creates some memorable moments for athletes. Vote on which Pennsylvania girls sports athlete had the best week.
Voting ends Jan. 4th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Ava Broadhurst, Villa Maria Hurricanes
Broadhurst scored a season-high 16 points to help Villa Maria knock off Springfield Delco at the Cardinal O’Hara Christmas Tournament. Broadhurst scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Hurricanes pick up a 57-48 win.
Madisyn Casselbury, Elk Lake Warriors
Casselbury scored 15 points and picked up the MVP honors at the Susquehanna County Reddon-Hoffman Holiday Tournament.
Tamia Clark, Upper Dublin Cardinals
Clark scored 19 points to help the Cardinals beat Notre Dame 50-34. Clark reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career.
Grace Huston, Blackhawk Cougars
Huston made a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to help Blackhawk beat Upper St. Clair at California (Pa.) University Tournament. The Cougars escaped with a 46-43 win.
Scarlett Lee, Perkiomen Valley Vikings
Lee scored 14 points and had six rebounds and four assists to help the Vikings pick up a 20-point win over Methacton.
Makenna McCoy, Penn Cambria Panthers
McCoy made eight 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to help the Panthers pick up a 24-point over Forest Hills. Penn Cambria and Forest Hills met in the District 6 Class 4A championship game last season.
Eastin Post, Commodore Perry Panthers
Post recorded a double-double, putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the Panthers beat Reynolds.
Julia Sebring, DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals
Sebring tied with a team-high 16 points to help the Cardinals beat Brookville in the final of the Brookville Holiday Tournament.
Maddie Smith, Hughesville Spartans
Smith scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Spartans beat Central Mountain, 65-40. Smith reached 1,000 points in his career during the victory.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.