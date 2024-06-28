Josiah Sharma commits to Oregon: Ducks beat Alabama, Texas for Folsom (California) 4-star
Josiah Sharma has committed to the Oregon Ducks.
The Folsom (California) 4-star defensive lineman announced his pick on Friday afternoon, choosing the Big Ten school over Alabama and Texas.
On3 ranked the 6-foot-3 1/2, 320-pound Sharma as the No. 5 overall prospect in California, nation's No. 7 D-lineman and No. 83 overall prospect in the 2025 class.
Sharma, who plays on both sides of the line at Folsom, is seen as a late bloomer as a recruit, but has still accrued more than 20 offers. He visited Washington (May 11), Texas (June 7), Oregon (June 14) and Alabama (21) before making his decision.
Folsom has won 5 of the last 6 CIF Class 1A state football championships, and helped the Bulldogs (13-2) beat St. Bonaventure in the 1A title last December as a junior.
JOSIAH SHARMA JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca