Kaden Henderson, nation's No. 2 linebacker, visiting Tennessee Volunteers this weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers will be hosting one of the top class of 2027 prospects in the country this weekend.
Earlier this week, Jesuit (Florida) linebacker Kaden Henderson announced he will be in Knoxville:
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound standout is rated the nation's No. 35 overall prospect and No. 2 linebacker, as well as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Florida, behind only St. Thomas Aquinas five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews.
As for this weekend's trip, Henderson is eager to check out the program.
"Really just excited to get up there," he said.
What stands out about Tennessee?
"Their overall success over the years and their ability to produce high-end talent," he said.
The Florida product has a long way to go in his recruitment, but has already generated nearly 40 scholarship offers.
Could the Vols launch themselves firmly into the mix?
They will undeniably have the opportunity to do so by week's end.
Overall, Tennessee is still searching for its first commitment of 2027, but have eight pledges in 2026, led by Grimsley (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon.