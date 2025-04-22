Kelvin Obot, bluechip offensive tackle, announces top 5
Fruitland (Idaho) four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot is the No. 2 player at his position in the West region and No. 7 nationally.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman has, unsurprisingly, generated plenty of interest from college football programs.
Obot has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Auburn, Boise State, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Utah and others.
Trying to do his part to lay the groundwork in his search for home, the Idaho product has taken visits to several programs and hosted even more for conversations at his school.
That effort culminated in a big cut Tuesday, as Obot announced his final five: Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, USC and Utah:
Most of that list was anticipated, however it is interesting to see Michigan State left off the list.
The hulking O-lineman is fresh off an official visit to East Lansing to check out the Spartans, yet they find themselves on the chopping block.
The next to go?
Well, it could be Oregon - but not for the reason you may think.
The Ducks already have a commitment from Mater Dei (California) five-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene, have been named a favorite for Georgetown Prepatory School (Maryland) five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and are a serious contender for Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
Cantwell, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, is set to visit Oregon this weekend ahead of an April 30 commitment date.
If he chooses Oregon, the Ducks may no longer be in the running, setting up a four-horse race.
Of course, a miss on Cantwell (and/or Iheanacho) and Dan Lanning and his coaching staff could double-down and emerge as the frontrunner, as they have been high on Obot's board since early in his recruitment.
It's a fascinating recruitment to watch - and one that could experience even more clarity before the month is over.