2026 4-Star Center Marcis Ponder Reveals Top 7 Schools
Four-star senior basketball center Marcis Ponder announced on Tuesday evening that he has narrowed down his list of schools down to seven.
Moving forward, the 7-foot center out of Gillion Basketball Academy in Virginia will shift his focus on the following schools in no particular order; Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Providence and Texas.
Ponder is a native of Miami, Florida and played his freshman season at Miami Norland before spending his sophomore year with Overtime Elite. He followed that by playing this past season at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, part of the Grind Session circuit. He has now transitioned into playing the upcoming senior season at Gillion Academy in Springfield, Virginia.
Out of the seven finalists, Ponder has taken just one official visit, and that was to Providence back in March where he stated, "It was a great experience. I was able to catch senior night, and Friar Nation was electric. They play in the Big East, where there have been guys like me. I appreciate how Coach (English) and his staff were able to show me how my game would fit in their offense and defense," Ponder told On3's Joe Tipton.
“Overall, I don’t currently have any confirmed dates for any visits, but we will have those soon. I plan to commit sometime in the fall before the season," Ponder added to On3.
In 32 games played during his junior season with West Oaks Academy, Ponder averaged 9.8 points and 9.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.