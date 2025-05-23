Missouri Tigers closing in on key in-state commitment
It's decision day for St. Louis University (Missouri) four-star linebacker/safety Keenan Harris.
The versatile 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 364 overall prospect and No. 5 player in the state of Missouri.
Harris has previously announced a top eight of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oregon.
At one point this spring, following an unofficial visit, it looked as if the Ducks had emerged as Harris' favorite.
But in recent weeks the in-state Tigers have surged - and are now viewed as the team-to-beat.
The staff at 247Sports logged a prediction in favor of Missouri, while On3 gives the Tigers a 92.3 percent chance of winning the Harris sweepstakes.
That's music to the ears of Mizzou fans, as the football program currently boasts just one verbal commitment in the class of 2026 - La Salle College (Pennsylvania) three-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar.
Last cycle, the Tigers secured commitments from the top two players in the home state, and also added the No. 9 player for three top-10 commitments.
This year, Missouri has already lost out on the top player in the state - Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell - but the rest of the top six remains uncommitted.
That will obviously change Friday with Harris' commitment.
It should give Missouri its second commitment in the class and its first in-state pledge.