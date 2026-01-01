Top Matt Campbell Recruit Latest To Enter Transfer Portal
One of the top Iowa high school football players in the Class of 2025 is the latest to enter the transfer portal from Iowa State.
Will Hawthorne, who starred at Gilbert High School, announced on social media that he will leave the Cyclones when the transfer portal opens up again in 2026.
“Thank you Iowa State and Ames for giving this hometown kid an opportunity of a lifetime,” Hawthorne posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I will forever cherish the memories and relationships formed as a Cyclone.
“I have decided to enter the transfer portal with (four) years of eligibility remaining.”
Will Hawthorne Was An All-Stater In High School
As a senior at Gilbert, Hawthorne ran for a2,263 yards on 328 carries, scoring 28 touchdowns. All of those numbers were tops in Class 4A. He also had 44.5 tackles on defense with 33 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes broken up.
Campbell, who has since left his post at Iowa State for the head coaching job at Penn State, recruited Hawthorne to play linebacker. He was able to grab him over offers from Nebraska, Kansas nd Kansas State for the multi-sport standout.
Hawthorne, who had 63 tackles with 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks as a junior in high school, finished his career with 177 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 3,482 yards rushing and 46 touchdowns.
Former Gilbert Standout Comes From An Athletic Family
HIs father was a college football tight end at the University of Northern Iowa, his grandfather played college football at Navy, a brother swam at Cincinnati and a sister plays basketball at Drake.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder took a redshirt this past season after becoming a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 2 ranked player in his class in the state of Iowa by multiple recruiting outlets.
Iowa State, who will have heavy interest in players entered into the transfer portal when it opens for new head coach Jimmy Rogers, did receive a return in the form of another former Iowa high school football standout who plays linebacker.