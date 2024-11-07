Oregon prospects visiting Boise State; Top running back blown away by Ashton Jeanty's historic season
The Boise State Broncos are hosting Nevada on Saturday in a Mountain West clash.
That home contest provides Boise State an opportunity to host top prospects, including some of Oregon's best in the class of 2026.
Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell, the state player of the year favorite, Central Catholic running back Killian "K.K." Sombe, Lake Oswego quarterback Hudson Kurland and Lakeridge defensive end Noah Tishendorf are all expected in Boise.
Bell holds early offers from Illinois, Nevada, Oregon State and Washington State, but his recruitment is quickly gaining steam.
He likes what he sees so far from Boise State.
"I’m loving the feeling I’m getting from them already... feels like I’m one of their top guys," Bell said.
His interest has grown watching Ashton Jeanty's historic season - and the chanced to potentially follow in his footsteps would be huge.
"It would be amazing," Bell said. "Seeing what he’s doing this year is history, and to be able to somewhat follow that on that iconic blue turf... I'd be a great. His success just shows me how much Boise State treats and uses their running backs and that being my position, it gives me an amazing feeling about Boise."
Tishendorf, a favorite to be named the state's top defensive player, holds early offers from Oregon State, UNLV and Washington State, but is making the trip in the hopes of adding a fourth offer to his list.
"I'm very excited," he said. "I’m super stoked about Boise and highly interested in them. I’m hoping to get an offer while I’m there."
In the class of 2025, Boise State secured a possible hidden gem in Sheldon's Mana Tuioti.
The Broncos would love to keep the momentum going and add future talemt from Oregon.
This weekend could be the catalyst for that pipeline to continue in 2026.