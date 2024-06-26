Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide poised to land 5-star wide receiver
The Alabama Crimson Tide have weathered the potential storm in recruiting during the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer.
Turns out, it's been a breeze.
Alabama's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 nationally, and fighting for the top spot in America.
They may soon add significant fuel to that fire.
Prediction: Caleb Cunningham to Alabama
This week, Choctaw County (Mississippi) five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham announced a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
However, after taking official visits to Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and, most recently, Alabama, the nation's No. 2 pass-catcher has publicly named the Crimson Tide his leader.
And he isn't shy about how well things went on last weekend's trip to Tuscaloosa.
"They stand really, really, really high with me," Cunningham said. "It’s because they have all the resources you need to be successful. Why not be built by 'Bama? I love the coaching staff. They have great energy about me."
In an unpredictable world of modern college football recruiting things can change quickly, but it's hard not to feel "Cunningham to Bama" is a near-lock given his love for the direction of the program under DeBoer.
The recruiting industry agrees - with a flurry of 247Sports and On3 predictions coming in favoring Alabama.
That would be good news for the Tide.
Cunningham, one of the nation's most heavily-recruited receivers, set school records last fall with 48 receptions for 1,136 yards (24.7 yards per reception) and 14 touchdowns.
He also might not be the only five-star addition coming soon.
Mission Viejo (California) five-star cornerback Dijon Lee is set to announce his commitment Friday, and Alabama is the projected pick.