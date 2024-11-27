Prediction: Colorado Buffaloes poised to land elite edge-rusher
On Tuesday, IMG Academy (Florida) elite edge-rusher London Merritt announced his decommitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender, rated as highly as the nation's No. 52 overall prospect and No. 5 edge-rusher, had been committed to the Buckeyes since March.
"After much careful consideration, I have decided to respectfully decommit from The Ohio State University," Merritt posted to X/Twitter. "This was not an easy decision, as I have immense respect for Coach (Larry) Johnson, Coach (Ryan) Day, and the coaching staff."
"I want to express my sincere gratitude for the time, support, and belief you have shown in me throughout the recruiting process. The Ohio State Univeristy is an outstanding institution, and I will always appreciate the opportunity to have been a part of such a prestigious program."
Immediately following that decision, a next step was clear.
Prediction: London Merritt to Colorado Buffaloes
Merritt recently visited Colorado and Deion Sanders' program has clearly made a massive push for the quality defensive prospect.
Even before his public decision to decommit, many experts had predicted Merritt would likely wind up in Boulder.
But his decision to decommit from Ohio State opened the floodgates, and predictions poured in from both 247Sports and On3.
Expect Merritt to eventually wind up committing to Coach Prime, adding yet another bluechip commitment to Colorado's surging class late in the process.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Merritt as a prospect:
"Heavy-handed defender that looks like a natural fit as a power end in a 3-4 or a 4-3, but could ultimately settle in as a full-time 3-technique at the next level. Spent much of junior season working out of a two-point stance in an odd front for Georgia’s AAAAAA runner-up. Jolts offensive tackles and tight ends with a formidable punch and can pick up quick wins by sliding and dipping his way around blockers, although the sack total doesn’t always show for it. Flashes some instincts as a run defender and uses impressive short-area quickness to make stops in pursuit as he changes course and keeps the legs pumping. Transferred into IMG Academy in advance of senior season and posted impressive testing times at the powerhouse’s annual Pro Day. More notably, check in at roughly 6-foot-2.5, 250 pounds. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Four level. Must improve anchor technique and keep progressing as a rusher, but has plenty of developmental upside."