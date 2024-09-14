Prediction: Miami Hurricanes poised to add bluechip recruit
The Miami Hurricanes are red hot on the field and on the recruiting trail.
Miami is flirting with top-10 recruiting classes in both 2025 and 2026 early in the process and transfer quarterback Cam Ward looks like a Heisman Trophy candidate while leading the 'Canes to a 2-0 start.
It doesn't hurt that while Miami looks like a college football playoff team both Florida and Florida State are struggling mightily.
There's a golden opportunity to dominate in-state recruiting.
And that may lead to a quick commitment in the class of 2026.
Prediction: Canon Pickett to Miami Hurricanes
The younger brother of freshman defensive lineman Booker Pickett, Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) junior Canon Pickett is a four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-4,288-pound interior offensive lineman is fresh off a return visit to check out the 'Canes and is admittedly quite high on Mario Cristobal's program.
"I wouldn’t say they are the clear frontrunner, but they’ve established themselves as a top team in my opinion," Pickett said.
Much of that has to do with Miami's celebrated offensive line culture.
Cristobal, a former offensive lineman and O-line coach, prioritizes the position and works with the group hands-on, something not every head coach is able to do.
"That definitely stands out to me," Pickett said. "I would look for a program that would be good at developing at my position and really pay attention to it. Coach Cristobal was an O-lineman and he works with the O-linemen a lot.”
Although the in-state product still hopes to visit Oregon and Michigan and indicated he doesn't intend to commit until "next summer," he also stated that multiple Miami trips are likely this season and that a much quicker commitment could be in store.
So, while there may be some time until Pickett makes a decision, it sure sounds as though he's a near-lock to choose Miami.
And the recruiting industry agrees.
247Sports has logged a prediction in favor of Miami, while On3 gives the 'Canes a 97.8 percent chance to keep the local talent home.