Top Iowa High School Football Quarterback Makes College Decision

One of the top Iowa high school football quarterbacks in the state has made his college decision official.

Reece Rettig of Iowa City Liberty High School committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse recently. Rettig was a senior this past fall for the Lightning.

“Next step,” Rettig posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Can’t thank my coaches enough for getting me to where I am. Thank you to the whole (Liberty) community for the support (of) our team.

“And mostly thank you to my parents for everything they have done. Forever grateful and can’t wait for the next step.”

Next step🦅

Can’t thank my coaches enough for getting me to where I am. Thank you to the whole liberty community for the support or our team. And mostly thank you to my parents for everything they have done. Forever grateful and can’t wait for the next step. @UWLEagleFB pic.twitter.com/Ix5oKQ0gGj — Reece Rettig (@ReeceRettig) March 28, 2026

Reece Rettig A Multi-Sport Standout At Iowa City Liberty

Rettig, a multi-sport standout for Iowa City Liberty, led the Lightning to the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association state championship game this past fall, coming up short to perennial powerhouse Dowling Catholic in the finals, 27-10. They finished the season 11-2 overall, including a 31-15 victory over Waukee Northwest in the semifinals.

Just a few short years ago, Iowa City Liberty was playing at the 4A level in the state before making the jump up to the biggest classification of Iowa high school football.

Rettig completed an eye-popping 71 percent of his passes this past year, going 239-for-335 in the pocket. He threw for 2,465 yards with 22 touchdowns, adding another 908 yards and 14 scores with his legs.

Rettig Was Two-Year Starting Quarterback For Lightning

As a junior, he threw for 2,719 yards and 32 touchdowns against just three interceptions on 253 attempts, completing 73 percent of his throws while rushing for another 482 yards and six TDs.

The Lightning will be one of the favorites to make another run at the UNI-Dome and the state semifinals this coming year, as they return dual-threat Pryor Reiners, running back Brody Beaver, Adrian Clerry and Leo Rozz to the offense.

Wisconsin-La Crosse Competes At The NCAA Division III Level

Wisconsin-La Crosse competes at the NCAA Division III level and is a member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They won the NCAA Division III football championship in both 1992 and 1995, along with the NAIA Division II title in 1985.

The Eagles have made the NCAA Division III playoffs each of the past five seasons, with 16 trips overall. Michael Zweifel is set to begin his first season, replacing Matt Janus, who went 45-14 over five years with five playoff appearances and two conference titles.

Janus is now the head coach at Northern Michigan.